Why Is Cory Provus Missing From Twins TV Broadcasts All Week?

Cory Provus wasn't in the Twins TV broadcast booth on Monday night, and fans won't see his face the rest of the week. However, that doesn't mean he isn't calling the games.

Provus is actually doing the radio broadcasts for Twins games all week, filling in for everyday play-by-play guy Kris Attebury. According to Twins reporter Dan Hayes, Provus "asked if he could do radio for the entire road trip as long as Dan Gladden was on the trip, too."

Attebury is on vacation, which opened the door for Provus to reunite with Gladden. The two spent a dozen seasons together in the radio booth after Provus was hired to replace the retiring John Gordon following the 2011 season. He remained the voice of the Twins on the radio until he replaced the retiring Dick Bremer on television in 2024.

So who's calling the Twins TV broadcasts this week? Gregg Caserta.

Caserta, an MLB Network employee, filled in for Provus for three games from May 29-31, while the Twins played the Pirates in Pittsburgh, so Provus could attend his son's bar mitzvah in Minnesota.

Here's a look at Caserta's call of Byron Buxton's 23rd home run of the season during Minnesota's 4-2 win over the Rangers on Monday night. The call happened as field reporter Audra Martin was surprising Trevor Plouffe with a sombrero of nachos for his birthday.

What is the best thing you could get Trevor for his birthday?



A BUCK HOMER!!! ⭐️ https://t.co/sw89IiB2Bw pic.twitter.com/BIHoWYSCSC — Twins.TV (@twinstv) June 16, 2026

Provus is expected to be back on Twins TV beginning Monday, June 22, when the Twins open a homestand against the Los Angeles Dodgers.