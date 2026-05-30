Why Isn't Cory Provus Calling Today's Twins Game on TV?

Twins fans tuning into Saturday afternoon's game against the Pirates on Twins.TV weren't greeted by the familiar voice of usual play-by-play announcer Cory Provus. Instead, it's a new voice alongside color commentator Trevor Plouffe: MLB Network broadcaster Gregg Caserta.

At first, the reason for Provus's absence was unclear, but Caserta later revealed that he's filling in while Provus attends his son Cooper's bar mitzvah back in Minnesota.

"Great to be filling in for the great Cory Provus, celebrating his son's bar mitzvah this weekend," Caserta said. "Appreciate the opportunity from Cory and especially for him to get through a stressful planned event. We mentioned how there's been a lot going on in the house getting ready for the bar mitzvah."

Welcome to the TwinsTv fam @GreggCasertaMLB Looking forward to working with you... you're not too shabby either @trevorplouffe 😁 pic.twitter.com/iBsXbQtYHO — Audra Martin (@Audra_Martin) May 30, 2026

Caserta also noted that he'll be on the call with Plouffe again during Sunday's series finale in Pittsburgh. With Friday night's game being exclusively broadcast on Apple TV, Provus was able to get the entire three-game road trip off to be with his family for his son's big weekend.

Starting in the 2024 season, Provus replaced longtime Twins announcer Dick Bremer as the television voice of the franchise. Before that, Provus called Twins games on the radio for over a decade. He also calls college basketball games on Big Ten Network and FOX during the MLB offseason.

Caserta does play-by-play on MLB Network and also hosts a variety of shows on the network, including Big Inning, MLB Tonight, and Strike Zone. He joined MLB Network in 2023. Before that, he called minor league and college games, according to his bio. He's a Fordham University graduate who has also contributed to WFAN Radio in New York.

The Twins trailed 7-1 in the second inning of Saturday's game after Bailey Ober was shelled by the Pirates, but they got a run back in the third and then tied the score with a five-run fourth inning against Pirates starter Mitch Keller. Kody Clemens doubled, tripled, and singled in just the first four innings, and the Twins got two-run doubles from both Tristan Gray and Josh Bell.

Josh Bell 2 RBIs and a double!! pic.twitter.com/l4yYPD6zwQ — Minnesota Twins (@Twins) May 30, 2026

The Pirates got an eighth run off of Ober in the fifth and then scored two off of Kody Funderburk to take a 10-7 lead in the seventh. The Twins got two runs back in the top of eighth but still trail by one as things stand.

Zebby Matthews will start for the Twins in Sunday's series finale. The Twins will then be in Minneapolis for seven games against the White Sox and Royals this week — and Provus will be back in the Twins.TV booth at Target Field.