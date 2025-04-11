Chicago White Sox's Top Outfield Prospect Gets Promotion to Elite Level of Rankings
Jasson Dominguez of the New York Yankees graduated from the ranks of prospects on Thursday, and it turned into moving-up day for Chicago White Sox prospect Braden Montgomery.
With Dominguez coming off the list, Montgomery joined MLB Pipeline’s prestigious group of the Top 10 outfield prospects in baseball at No. 10.
Montgomery, who turns 22 later this month, was one of four coveted prospects the White Sox acquired in the offseason in the trade that sent left-hander Garrett Crochet to the Boston Red Sox.
Boston selected him in the first round, No. 12 overall, in the 2024 MLB Draft out of Texas A&M. The switch-hitter, who spent his first two college seasons at Stanford, batted .317 in three years of college with 62 homers. 203 RBIs and an OPS of 1.073.
A non-roster invitee to spring training, Montgomery was 2-for-6 in eight games with three walks and an RBI in Cactus League play. He was assigned to Single-A Kannapolis, where he’s batting just .217 through the first six games but has one home run and eight runs driven in.
He is the No. 51 overall prospect in baseball, as ranked by MLB Pipeline.
And when it comes to the Top 10 outfielders, the 6-foot-2, 220-pound Montgomery is the only one on the list to be playing in Single-A this spring.
The other Top 10 outfielders:
1. Roman Anthony (Red Sox), Triple-A Worcester
2. Walker Jenkins (Twins), Double-A Wichita
3. Max Clark (Tigers), High-A West Michigan
4. Charlie Condon (Rockies), High-A Spokane
5. Chase DeLauter (Guardians), Triple-A Columbus
6. Emmanuel Rodriguez (Twins), Triple-A St. Paul
7. Josue De Paula (Dodgers), High-A Great Lakes
8. Lazaro Montes (Mariners), High-A Everett
9. Owen Caissie (Cubs), Triple-A Iowa
10. Braden Montgomery (White Sox), Single-A Kannapolis
MLB Pipeline projects Montgomery will land on the White Sox roster to stay in 2027.
