WATCH: White Sox Catcher Edgar Quero Notches First MLB Hit
While the game was out of reach, there was still time for a White Sox rookie to have a special moment.
Catcher Edgar Quero, the team's No. 6 prospect, stepped to the plate for his second at-bat of the game in the ninth inning after pinch-hitting for Matt Thaiss in the seventh. He wasted no time against Red Sox pitcher Josh Winckowski.
Quero swung at the first pitch, a 95.5 mile-per-hour fastball on the high and outside part of the zone. The 5-foot-10, 22-year old swatted it to the opposite field, landing down the left field line and rolling to the corner for a stand-up double.
That marked the first hit of Quero's MLB career.
The White Sox called up Quero ahead of Thursday, and it took him just six plate appearances to get his first hit. Across 15 games and 63 plate appearances for Triple-A Charlotte in 2025, Quero had a .333 batting average, .444 on-base percentage and a .412 slugging percentage, along with 17 hits, nine runs, one double, one home run, four RBI, 11 walks and 14 strikeouts. He's ranked No. 62 among prospects, per the MLB Pipeline.
Related stories on the Chicago White Sox
- PEREZ INJURED, SOX LOSE: Starting pitcher Martín Pérez allowed four earned runs in three innings and left with an injury as the White Sox fell 10-3 to the Red Sox, their fifth straight loss. CLICK HERE
- TAKEAWAYS: The White Sox were swept at home in a three-game series against the Athletics earlier this week. Here are three takeaways from the performances. CLICK HERE
- WGN TO AIR CHSN?: The Chicago Sun-Times reported Friday that WGN is interested in carrying White Sox, Bulls and Blackhawks games through Chicago Sports Network. CLICK HERE
- A'S SWEEP WHITE SOX: Athletics starter JP Sears tossed six scoreless innings as the White Sox mustered just four hits in an 8-0 loss. CLICK HERE
- WATCH QUERO'S CALL UP: White Sox catching prospect Edgar Quero had an emotional reaction when Triple-A Charlotte Knights manager Sergio Santos told him he was headed to the big leagues. CLICK HERE