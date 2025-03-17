White Sox Infielder Josh Rojas Suffers Fractured Toe, Questionable For Opening Day
Chicago White Sox infielder Josh Rojas has a hairline fracture in his right big toe, manager Will Venable told reporters Monday afternoon.
Rojas suffered the injury colliding with a baserunner during Saturday's spring training game against the Colorado Rockies, leaving the contest early. The 30-year-old is now wearing a walking boot.
Venable wouldn't give an exact timeline for Rojas' return, bringing his status for Opening Day into question.
"From what I've heard, it's the pain tolerance," Venable said. "I don't think there's anything he can do running around out there that's gonna make it worse, it's about him being comfortable and running out there. But obviously it's fractured, he's in some pain now, so we'll give him his time to heal up and just do everything we can to support him."
The White Sox signed Rojas to a one-year, $3.5 million contract in January. He was expected to take over as Chicago's everyday second baseman in 2025, while also providing insurance at third.
Rojas hit .225 with a .641 OPS withe the Seattle Mariners in 2024, notching eight home runs, 19 doubles, 31 RBI, 10 stolen bases and a 2.2 WAR in 142 games. Rojas' most valuable season remains his 2022 campaign with the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he hit .269 with nine home runs, 25 doubles, 56 RBIs, 23 stolen bases, a .739 OPS and a 3.1 WAR across 125 games.
If Rojas isn't ready in time for Opening Day, his absence could clear up enough space for another one of Chase Meidroth, Brooks Baldwin, Jacob Amaya, Brandon Drury or Nick Maton to make the active big league roster.
The White Sox's regular season gets underway March 27 at 3:10 p.m. CT against the Los Angeles Angels.
