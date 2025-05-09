White Sox Outfielder Mike Tauchman To Begin Rehab Assignment
CHICAGO – White Sox outfielder Mike Tacuhman is scheduled to begin a rehab assignment Saturday with the Triple-A Charlotte Knights.
Tauchman was placed on the 10-day injured list on April 10 with a right hamstring strain. He suffered the injury on April 9 while rounding third base in an attempt to tie the game in the ninth inning against the Cleveland Guardians. He pulled up short of home plate and was tagged out to end the game, a 3-2 loss for the White Sox.
That injury occurred shortly after being activated. Tauchman was placed on the injured list on March 27 with a strained right hamstring, and the White Sox reinstated him on April 6. In 12 plate appearances after returning from injury, Tauchman totaled four hits, one run, two walks and two strikeouts.
White Sox manager discussed the plan for Tauchman's rehab assignment prior to Friday's game against the Marlins.
"I think you have a timeframe that health-wise gives him a chance," Venable said. "So that will be maybe – I think he might start DH'ing a game and then a day off, and then playing the field and kind of build up. So it'll be as much about him being healthy and making sure that he can handle the load of playing multiple games in a row in the field before evaluating whether he gets hits or not. He's gonna be in a fine spot swing-wise."
Tauchman signed a one-year, $1.95 million deal with the White Sox in December. The Palatine, Ill. native played close to home the last two seasons with the Chicago Cubs. Across 217 games, he hit 15 home runs and drove in 77 runs, good for a .732 OPS. In 2023, he was sixth among Cubs hitters with 2.7 wins above replacement.
The White Sox are starting Brooks Baldwin in left field, Luis Robert Jr. in center field and Michael A. Taylor in right field on Friday.
Related stories on the Chicago White Sox
- FRIDAY PREVIEW: The Palatine, Ill. native played close to home the last two seasons with the Chicago Cubs. Across 217 games, he hit 15 home runs and drove in 77 runs, good for a .732 OPS. In 2023, he was sixth among Cubs hitters with a 2.7 WAR. CLICK HERE
- POPE LEO XIV IS A WHTE SOX FAN: John Prevost – the brother of Robert Prevost, who was elected pope on Thursday – said in an interview with WGN that Robert is a fan of the Chicago White Sox, not the Cubs. CLICK HERE
- UNFORTUNATE WHITE SOX STAT: With a 2-1 loss to the Royals Wednesday night, the White Sox took the MLB lead with 10 one-run losses. CLICK HERE
- BRADEN MONTGOMERY'S POWER: Braden Montgomery, the No. 5 prospect in the White Sox organization, hit two home runs Tuesday night for the High-A Winston-Salem Dash. CLICK HERE
- OZZIE GUILLEN REACTS TO COLLAPSE: The White Sox made several defensive miscues in Tuesday's 4-3 loss to the Kansas City Royals, and former manager Ozzie Guillen had a lot to say in the postgame show. CLICK HERE