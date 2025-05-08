Pope Leo XIV Is A White Sox Fan, His Brother Says
It's typically not the first question asked when a new pope is elected, but many people wondered the same thing when a Chicago-area native was elected.
Is the pope a Chicago Cubs or White Sox fan?
Robert Prevost became the first United States-born pope in history on Thursday, and he was raised in Dolton, Ill, a south suburb of Chicago near the Indiana border. He took the name Leo XIV.
The pope's brother, John Prevost, set the record straight.
"He was never, ever a Cubs fan," John said in an interview with WGN. "So I don't know where that came from. He was always a Sox fan."
John said their mother was a Cubs fan and their dad was a Cardinals fan, so he doesn't know where Robert's White Sox fandom came from.
There was some initial confusion regarding the pope's favorite baseball team, as ABC reported earlier in the day that he was a Cubs fan.
The Cubs were quick to advertise that report, displaying it on the marquee outside Wrigley Field.
But after the pope's brother came out and said Leo XIV grew up a White Sox fan, the south side team responded with a jab at their crosstown rival.
