Chicago White Sox Provide Injury Update On Davis Martin
CHICAGO –– It was a bit of a surprise to see the White Sox place Davis Martin on the injured list on Friday, retroactive to June 17.
There was no obvious indication that Martin suffered an injury during his last start, a six-inning outing with four earned runs, seven hits, two walks and five strikeouts on June 12 against the Houston Astros. He was even scheduled to pitch Friday's game in Toronto at 6:07 p.m CT before the team's announcement at 12:30 p.m. CT.
Nevertheless, Martin will miss at least two weeks with a right forearm strain. Prior to Monday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks, White Sox general manager Chris Getz provided an update on Martin.
"It’s just muscular. He had some tightness in there and we didn’t want to mess around," Getz said. "Truthfully, he wanted to take the start. But that just kind of speaks to Davis and how much he likes to be out there and wants to pitch."
"We felt like it was our duty to step in and give him a break. Make sure he has no soreness in there before we get him back on the bump. We are still waiting for that soreness to dissipate and we’ll build him up from there."
Getz didn't provide a timeline on Martin's return, but there was also no indication that it would be a long-term stint on the injured list. The fact that Martin felt good enough to make his last start is also a positive sign.
Without Martin on Friday, the White Sox had a bullpen day in a 7-1 win over the Blue Jays. Grant Taylor opened the game with one inning, followed by four shutout innings from the newly acquired Tyler Alexander. Dan Altavilla and Tyler Gilbert each provided an inning of relief, while Wikelman Gonzalez pitched two innings with one earned run in his major league debut.
That made for a positive day for the White Sox, even without Martin, who had been one of their most reliable starters. He leads the team with 80.2 innings, while recording a 3.79 ERA and a 1.22 WHIP with 19 walks, 53 strikeouts and seven quality starts.
