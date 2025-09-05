Chicago White Sox Place Top Pitching Prospect On Injured List
Noah Schultz's third professional season has hit another obstacle.
Schultz, the top pitching prospect in the White Sox organization, was placed on the seven-day injured list on Thursday with knee discomfort for precautionary reasons, per the team. It's his second stint on the injured list this season, as he missed about six weeks with knee discomfort during July and August.
A 6-foot-10 left-hander, Schultz earned a promotion to Triple-A Charlotte after a promising start to his 2025 campaign. Across 12 starts with Double-A Birmingham, he recorded a 3.34 ERA and a 1.58 WHIP with 58 strikeouts and 36 walks.
But after making a jump to Triple-A, Schultz struggled against tougher competition while also working on several adjustments with his pitch grips, mechanics and overall arsenal. He gave up 15 earned runs in 11.1 innings across his first three starts with the Knights, and allowed four runs in 0.2 innings in the 2025 MLB All-Star Futures game in Atlanta.
Schultz was then placed on the injured list with a knee injury and didn't appear in a game until Aug. 24. He produced better results thereafter, tossing two shutout innings with four strikeouts in his return. Most recently, he gave up two earned runs in three innings of work on Aug. 30.
Schultz's latest injury puts the rest of his 2025 season in question. The Knights conclude their regular season on Sept. 20, and Schultz was also supposed to play in the Arizona Fall League. It's currently unclear whether this injury affects his ability to pitch in Arizona.
The White Sox have high hopes for Schultz, a 2022 first-round pick out of Oswego East High School in Illinois. Along with being the team's top pitching prospect, he's ranked No. 2 among all White Sox prospects and No. 37 overall in the MLB Pipeline.
- CANNON RETURNS: After a stint in the minor leagues, the White Sox plan to use Jonathan Cannon in a bulk role on Thursday in Minnesota. CLICK HERE
- COMEBACK SNAPS SKID: Michael A. Taylor's ninth-inning double marked the go-ahead hit in the White Sox 4-3 win, snapping a 205-game losing streak when trailing after eight innings. CLICK HERE
- BONEMER PLAYING BEYOND HIS YEARS: White Sox director of hitting Ryan Fuller recently shared his thoughts on Caleb Bonemer's first season in professional baseball. CLICK HERE