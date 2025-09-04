Chicago White Sox Comeback Win Over Twins Breaks Multi-Year Skid
If recent history was any indication, a familiar fate looked to be in store as the White Sox trailed by two runs with two outs in the ninth inning of Wednesday's game against the Minnesota Twins at Target Field.
The White Sox had lost 205 straight games when trailing after eight innings going into Wednesday's American League Central division matchup. But down to their last out, they found a way to snap the skid.
Brooks Baldwin singled to right to trim the deficit to one run, then stole second base. After falling behind in an 0-2 count, Michael A. Taylor patiently worked it back to 2-2 before ripping a line-drive double. The ball hit the white chalk of the left field foul line and brought home two runs, putting the White Sox ahead 4-3.
White Sox reliever Jordan Leasure came in for the ninth and came close to giving back the lead, allowing a leadoff double and a walk. But Leasure settled down and retired the next three batters, securing the save and a one-run victory.
That represented the first time the White Sox won a game they trailed after eight innings since Aug. 6, 2023.
The hero in that game? Elvis Andrus, whose two-RBI single off Emmanuel Clase gave the White Sox a 5-3 lead in the ninth over the Cleveland Guardians. The White Sox tied it up earlier in the inning, thanks to a throwing error by Brayan Rocchio. Sammy Peralta earned the win that day, and Jimmy Lambert secured the save.
On Wednesday, it was Grant Taylor earning the first win of his Major League career with 1.1 shutout innings and two strikeouts. Leasure was credited with the save, and starter Yoendrys Gomez provided five innings with one earned run.
With their fourth straight win, the White sox improved to 52-88 and go for the sweep Thursday at 6:40 p.m. CT at Target Field. The White Sox plan to use Fraser Ellard as the opener and recall Jonathan Cannon from Triple-A to pitch in a bulk role.
