Jonathan Cannon Returns As Chicago White Sox Look To Sweep Twins
After a short stint in the Minor Leagues, right-handed pitcher Jonathan Cannon is rejoining the White Sox for the home stretch of the 2025 season.
That's one of four roster moves the White Sox made Thursday afternoon. The team also recalled left-hander Tyler Gilbert from Triple-A Charlotte, placed left-hander Bryan Hudson on the 15-day injured list with a lower back strain and designated right-handed pitcher Bryse Wilson for assignment.
The White Sox plan to open with left-hander Fraser Ellard for Thursday's 6:40 p.m. CT game against the Minnesota Twins at Target Field and use Cannon in a bulk role, the team announced Wednesday night.
Cannon made the Opening Day roster and pitched in the starting rotation all season before being optioned to Triple-A Charlotte on Aug. 8. The move came after Cannon allowed seven earned runs in 1.2 innings against the Seattle Mariners, part of a three-start stretch with 18 earned runs across 12 innings.
White Sox pitching coach Ethan Katz explained the team's decision to demote Cannon and discussed few things he'd be working on in Triple-A.
"When you go down to the minor leagues, it gives you and opportunity to try some things that you maybe talk about up here that in the moment it's harder to accomplish because you're trying to get through an inning and you're going to stick to what you feel is best, [as opposed to] trying to open up some other avenues," Katz said on Aug. 24.
"Particularly, [Cannon and Sean Burke] were seeing a lot of left-handed lineups. How do we want to attack those left-handed hitters? For Jonathan, it's trying to get a little more up and in with some of those lefties to open up his changeup a little bit more and getting his breaking ball down under. ... When you're here, you've got a runner on first and second, you're having success one way. But to be able to pitch deeper and navigate through a lineup and get through innings the right way, you're going to have to use all four pitches, the life of a starter. So trying to get them to maximize their full arsenals."
Here's a look at how Cannon's pitching lines for Triple-A Charlotte.
Date
IP
H
ER
BB
K
8/12
5
7
5
0
4
8/17
5
6
4
3
3
8/23
6.1
5
1
1
5
8/29
4
8
4
3
3
Cannon, 25, made 17 starts and 19 appearances in his second season with the White Sox, who selected him in the third round of the 2022 MLB Draft out of Georgia. Across 96 innings, he recorded a 5.34 ERA and a 1.45 WHIP with 76 strikeouts and 35 walks. He'll look to help continue the White Sox strong stretch of play recently.
With Wednesday's 4-3 comeback victory, the White Sox tied their season-long win streak of four games. They last did that immediately after the All-Star break, sweeping the Pittsburgh Pirates and winning the series opener against the Tampa Bay Rays from July 18-21. A win on Thursday would mark the White Sox first five-game win streak since June 2-8, 2023 against the Detroit Tigers and New York Yankees.
