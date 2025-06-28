Jonathan Cannon Nearing Return To Chicago White Sox Rotation After Injury
CHICAGO –– Jonathan Cannon has returned Chicago from his rehab assignment in Triple-A, and he could pitch for the White Sox as soon as Sunday.
"Potentially," manager Will Venable said. "We’ll see where we’re at after today. It’s a possibility."
"We need a starter tomorrow. We’ll see what we end up going with. Certainly, Cannon’s in a good spot. He’s here. He’ll be ready for whatever we need."
All three probable pitchers have been named for the upcoming road series against the Dodgers – Shane Smith, Sean Burke and Aaron Civale – but Venable hasn't officially named a starter for Sunday's series finale against the San Francisco Giants.
Cannon was placed on the 15-day injured list on June 3 with a lower back strain. But he said Saturday he's feeling ready to pitch in a major league game again, and that he's just waiting for the final call.
"Nothing is official yet," Cannon said. "We’ll see how the game goes today and make a decision."
Cannon made a rehab start on Tuesday with the Triple-A Charlotte Knights. The right-hander finished with three scoreless innings, one hit, one walk, two strikeouts and 48 pitches against the Toledo Mud Hens. He also threw 10-15 more pitches in the bullpen after exiting the game, and said he wasn't too sore afterwards, which he took as a sign that his body was in a good spot.
"Everything felt good," Cannon said. "Back to normal. All my stuff was good. Felt like I was able to attack the zone, get out of it what I wanted to get out of it. Feel like I’m ready to get going again."
"I think you can kind of approach [rehab starts] two ways. One, you want to make sure everything is feeling good, timing is good. Also use it as a time to work on the things you can’t really work on during the game here. Just working on some different sequencing and feel some stuff that can help prepare me for when I get back up here. I thought everything went really good. All my stuff was moving the way I wanted."
Cannon first felt the back injury during his start in Cincinnati on May 13, when he fielded a ground ball and slipped a bit before throwing a runner out at third. He still made his next scheduled start against the Cubs, but the injury first affected Cannon's availability on May 24, when he was scratched from his scheduled start against the Rangers.
He made two more starts after that, with the last coming on June 2 against Tigers, a three-inning outing with five earned runs. The team placed him on the 15-day injured list the next day.
"It was one of those things where it kept progressing, getting a little bit worse until I kind of did something to kind of blow it up even more and then that was when I had to go on the IL," Cannon said. "It was really just some rest and treatment and kind of get back to where we are at. But definitely some more exercises that I’ll be doing for probably the rest of my career to prevent something like this from happening again."
He started to feel really good again when the team returned from their Texas road trip on June 15. At that point, he focused on building himself back up and getting ready to make starts again. When Cannon returns to the White Sox starting rotation, he anticipates throwing around 80 pitches, or five or six innings.
"That will be up to the coaching staff, but I feel good to go and feel like I could probably go out and throw 100 pitches and be fine," Cannon said. "But that’s obviously not the responsible thing to do. We’ll play it by ear and see how we are feeling."
In his second season with the White Sox, Cannon, 24, has a 4.66 ERA and a 1.39 WHIP across 10 starts and 12 appearances. He logged 63.2 innings with 68 hits, 33 earned runs, 11 home runs, 21 walks, 51 strikeouts.
He considers the back injury a minor hiccup, and hopes to finish the year strong.
"We moved past this as fast as possible. I’ve progressed a lot faster than some of the doctors or even the trainers maybe thought and we were a little ahead of schedule," Cannon said. "I feel like we are in a really good spot going into the rest of the year. But just looking to go out and make every start, look to get better each time and put our team in the position to win."
