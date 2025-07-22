Tim Elko Enjoying White Sox 'Great Vibes' While Progressing From Injury
TAMPA, Fla. –– Tim Elko would rather be contributing on the field than rehabbing his sprained right knee. But the process has been made a bit more enjoyable by watching the White Sox win a season-high four straight games.
Manager Will Venable's club came out of the All-Star break with their first series sweep of the season in Pittsburgh, then took Game 1 of a three-game series against the Rays, 8-3. The White Sox became the first team in MLB history to win each of their first four games after the All-Star break by five-plus runs.
"It’s a lot of fun to watch," Elko said before Tuesday's game. "I would love to be out there and helping, but the guys are doing great. Great vibes in the clubhouse. Everybody is playing well."
"Everybody is playing well and meshing well. The clubhouse is fun to be around and guys are just enjoying coming in and playing baseball. Seeing the results on the field and playing together and playing well on both sides of the ball."
Elko said he's progressing from his injury while working with head athletic trainer James Kruk and director of strength and conditioning Brad Lawson. He has begun swinging, running and doing other exercises, and said he feels pretty good.
"Getting a little bit better every day. Just seeing where that takes us."
As for his next step?
"Just continue to progress the running and continue to stabilize and get stronger. Yeah, I think put all those things together and get ready to play.
Elko was placed on the 10-day injured list with a right knee sprain on July 11. The injury occurred during Game 1 of the White Sox split doubleheader against the Cleveland Guardians at Rate Field.
The 6-foot-3, right-handed hitting first baseman earned a big league promotion after a torrid start to the season in Triple-A Charlotte, hitting 10 home runs in his first 27 games.
He's had three separate opportunities with the White Sox, but hasn't been able to translate his success from the minor leagues to the major leagues. In 67 plate appearances, he's slashing .145/.209/.355. Elko has shown power in flashes with four home runs, but a 41.8% strikeout rate compared to a 7.5% walk rate has plagued the 26-year-old.
There's no definitive timeline on his return from the injured list, though he's eligible to return now that it has been 10 days since the injury.
