Andrew Benintendi Putting Together Late-Season Surge With White Sox
Andrew Benintendi's first home run got the White Sox going on Tuesday at Target Field, and his second capped off a big night for the offense in a 12-3 win over the Minnesota Twins.
Benintendi finished the night 4-for-5 with two home runs, five RBIs and three runs scored. That marked his season-high in RBI and tied his season-high in hits, home runs and runs scored. It also raised his batting average to .245, the highest it's been since June 20.
In the second inning, Benintendi tied the game at one run apiece as he golfed a low and inside slider 398 feet to right field for a solo home run. He drove an outside changeup to the opposite field for a line drive single in the sixth, giving the White Sox a 4-3 lead.
And to remove all doubt regarding the game's outcome, he slugged a sweeper over the heart of the plate 406 feet to right center field for a three-run home run, sealing the 12-3 victory. That brought Benintendi to 17 home runs on the season, trailing Lenyn Sosa by two for the team lead. With 54, he's also eight shy of Sosa for the team lead in RBI.
Tuesday's performance highlighted a late-season surge Benintendi has begun to put together of late. He went 12-for-31 during the recently completed 10-game homestand, good for a .387 batting average. But manager Will Venable saw signs of this resurgence even before.
"I feel like he’s putting himself in a really good spot to take consistent swings," Venable said Thursday. "I think just kind of the precursor to these good swings are some of the hits to the opposite field we saw in Atlanta, where his direction was right and he got his timing right. Now we see him back in front, taking good swings and getting the head out in front."
The White Sox had high expectations for Benintendi, who signed the largest contract in White Sox history by total value at five years and $75 million contract going into the 2023 season. But the 2022 All-Star and 2021 Gold Glove outfielder has regressed since moving to the south side, posting career-low OPS numbers in each of his three seasons with the White Sox, excluding his 14 games played in 2020.
After hitting just five home runs in his first season in Chicago, Benintendi has begun to hit for more power, with 20 home runs last season and 17 through 104 games in 2025. That hasn't translated to a significant overall uptick in value, though, as he posted negative WAR seasons in 2023 and 2024 and stands at 0.2 wins above replacement this year, per FanGraphs.
Across 425 plate appearances this season, Benintendi is slashing .245/.307/.428/.735 with 17 home runs, 15 doubles, 54 RBIs 34 walks and 71 strikeouts. But he has a .295 batting average over the last 28 days and a 1.028 OPS over the last 14.
Owed $32.2 million over his age 31 and 32 seasons through 2027, Benintendi will look to maintain his recent hot streak, finish the 2025 season and carry it over into next year. Even for a 10-year MLB veteran, it's a collaborative process of continuing to make adjustments and improve.
"I think that's one of the misconceptions of veteran players, that they feel like they've got it all figured out and they don't want any help," White Sox director of hitting Ryan Fuller said Sunday. "These guys want to continue to get better and Benny knows what really high production looks like and is asking questions and working really well with [hitting coaches] Marcus [Thames] and Joel [McKeithan], utilizing the feedback that we have for him."
"There are things definitely to get him to be a really high OPSer, which he's been in the past. You're seeing trendlines and really good runs that he goes on where you see flashes. But with all these guys it's how can we make you more consistent and having those conversations with the guys is really fun. Not just the young guys looking for coaching but the older guys too looking to gain an edge."
