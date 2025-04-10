Cannon Roughed Up In White Sox's 6-1 Loss to Guardians; Streak Reaches 8
The Chicago White Sox kept Cleveland hitters at bay the first two games of their series — and still didn't win. That didn't happen Thursday, and the White Sox got roughed up in the finale, losing 6-1. It was their eighth straight loss.
Starter Jonathan Cannon had a rough day, allowing six runs and seven hits in 5.1 innings. He is now 0-2 on the season.
The White Sox continue to struggle at the plate, getting just five hits in the loss. Their only run came in the first inning, when leadoff hitter Nick Maton singled, went to second on a groundout, third on a wild pitch and scored on a second wild pitch.
And that was is. The White Sox are hitting .199 as a team this season, and have scored only 16 runs during the eight-game losing streak. They are hitting just .167 with runners in scoring position (10-for-60) during the skid.
The White Sox return home on Friday to start a three-game series with the Boston Red Sox. Davis Martin is scheduled to start for Chicago. Game times are 6:40 p.m. CT on Friday, 3:10 p.m. CT on Saturday and 1:10 p.m. CT on Sunday.
Related stories on the Chicago White Sox
- 5 ROSTER MOVES: With Korey Lee and Mike Tauchman heading to the injured list, the White Sox called up catcher Omar Narvaez and outfielder Joshua Palacios. They also released right-handed pitcher Juan Carela. CLICK HERE
- WHITE SOX LOSE 3-2 TO GUARDIANS: White Sox right fielder Mike Tauchman represented the game-tying run, but he suffered a hamstring injury rounding third base in the ninth inning and was thrown out at home to end the game, a 3-2 loss to the Guardians. CLICK HERE
- SMITH'S HISTORIC START: Shane Smith is the first pitcher to throw at least 11.2 innings in his first two MLB games and allow no more than four total bases since White Sox pitcher Shovel Hodge in 1920, according to Codify. CLICK HERE
- BENINTENDI TO INJURED LIST: Andrew Benintendi is headed to the 10-day injured list with a left adductor strain. The White Sox called up outfielder Greg Jones from Triple-A Charlotte to replace him. CLICK HERE
- WHITE SOX LOSE ON WALK-OFF WALK: Shane Smith threw six scoreless innings against the Guardians in the second start of his MLB career, but the White Sox lineup managed just two hits. Mike Clevinger gave up a leadoff single in the ninth, then walked three straight batters to end the game. CLICK HERE