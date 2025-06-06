Chicago Sports Network Available On Comcast Xfinity Friday
CHICAGO – About eight months after launching, Chicago Sports Network (CHSN) has reached an agreement with Comcast Xfinity. Chicago White Sox, Bulls and Blackhawks games will be available to Xfinity customers beginning Friday.
CHSN will air on channel 200 through Comcast's Ultimate TV package. Friday's game between the White Sox and Kansas City Royals at 6:40 p.m. CT marks the first live game on CHSN and Comcast since the deal came to fruition.
To upgrade to the Ultimate TV package, CHSN is directing fans to contact Xfinity directly at 1-800-XFINITY or visit Xfinity.com/upgradeTV. Fans that have the Popular TV package can upgrade to the Ultimate package for $20/month.
For those who do not have Comcast Xfinity, CHSN will still be available on DirecTV, DirecTV Stream, Fubo and RCN/Astound. There's also a direct-to-consumer option through CHSN mobile apps on iOS and Android, or through CHSN's connected TV apps on Roku, Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, and Samsung TV.
The White Sox monthly team pass is currently available for $19.99/month, and CHSN also offers a variety of packages to watch the Bulls, Blackhawks, or all three teams on a monthly or yearly basis. To view all plans, CLICK HERE.
Related stories on the Chicago White Sox
- REINSDORF, ISHBIA REACH AGREEMENT: The Reinsdorf family purchased the Chicago White Sox in 1981, but controlling interest in the team could shift to Justin Ishbia in the coming years. CLICK HERE
- ELKO'S WALK-OFF: After being called up from Triple-A on Wednesday, White Sox first baseman Tim Elko provided the game-winning hit in Thursday's win over the Tigers. CLICK HERE
- WHITE PROMOTED: Manager Will Venable expects to use right-hander Owen White in a bulk role. CLICK HERE
- ROBERT SUFFERS SETBACK: Manager Will Venable said a ball ricocheted off Luis Robert Jr.'s head in the batting cage on Wednesday, so he's not in Thursday's lineup. He avoided a concussion, and is expected to play Friday. CLICK HERE