South Side Hit Pen

Chicago Sports Network Available On Comcast Xfinity Friday

CHSN and Comcast Xfinity have struck a deal that will make Chicago White Sox, Bulls and Blackhawks games available in the Chicago area.

Jack Ankony

The Chicago skyline is seen from Rate Field before a game between the Chicago White Sox and Detroit Tigers.
The Chicago skyline is seen from Rate Field before a game between the Chicago White Sox and Detroit Tigers. / Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images
In this story:

CHICAGO – About eight months after launching, Chicago Sports Network (CHSN) has reached an agreement with Comcast Xfinity. Chicago White Sox, Bulls and Blackhawks games will be available to Xfinity customers beginning Friday.

CHSN will air on channel 200 through Comcast's Ultimate TV package. Friday's game between the White Sox and Kansas City Royals at 6:40 p.m. CT marks the first live game on CHSN and Comcast since the deal came to fruition.

To upgrade to the Ultimate TV package, CHSN is directing fans to contact Xfinity directly at 1-800-XFINITY or visit Xfinity.com/upgradeTV. Fans that have the Popular TV package can upgrade to the Ultimate package for $20/month.

For those who do not have Comcast Xfinity, CHSN will still be available on DirecTV, DirecTV Stream, Fubo and RCN/Astound. There's also a direct-to-consumer option through CHSN mobile apps on iOS and Android, or through CHSN's connected TV apps on Roku, Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, and Samsung TV.

The White Sox monthly team pass is currently available for $19.99/month, and CHSN also offers a variety of packages to watch the Bulls, Blackhawks, or all three teams on a monthly or yearly basis. To view all plans, CLICK HERE.

Related stories on the Chicago White Sox

  • REINSDORF, ISHBIA REACH AGREEMENT: The Reinsdorf family purchased the Chicago White Sox in 1981, but controlling interest in the team could shift to Justin Ishbia in the coming years. CLICK HERE
  • ELKO'S WALK-OFF: After being called up from Triple-A on Wednesday, White Sox first baseman Tim Elko provided the game-winning hit in Thursday's win over the Tigers. CLICK HERE
  • WHITE PROMOTED: Manager Will Venable expects to use right-hander Owen White in a bulk role. CLICK HERE
  • ROBERT SUFFERS SETBACK: Manager Will Venable said a ball ricocheted off Luis Robert Jr.'s head in the batting cage on Wednesday, so he's not in Thursday's lineup. He avoided a concussion, and is expected to play Friday. CLICK HERE
Published
Jack Ankony
JACK ANKONY

Jack Ankony is the beat writer for “Chicago White Sox on SI.” He has been with the Sports Illustrated network since 2022. He graduated from Indiana University's Media School with a degree in journalism in 2022. Follow Jack on Twitter @ankony_jack

Home/News