Chicago White Sox Promote Pitcher Owen White
CHICAGO – The White Sox are in need of pitchers who can cover multiple innings after starter Jonathan Cannon hit the 15-day injured list Tuesday with a lower back strain.
One candidate is Owen White, who the team called up from Triple-A Charlotte ahead of Thursday's game against the Tigers. In a corresponding move, right-hander Caleb Freeman was optioned. White, a 6-foot-3 right-hander, has made nine starts for the Knights this season, posting a 5.24 ERA and a 1.52 WHIP across 44.2 innings.
The White Sox claimed White off waivers from New York in February. It was an offseason filled with changes for White, who was designated for assignment by Texas, Cincinnati and New York all in a two-month span. He's excited for a new opportunity.
"It's been a blessing," White said Thursday. "Just had a baby about a month ago, so bringing him to his first big league park here in Chicago. We're excited. We're happy to be here."
The 25-year-old has pitched between 3.2 and six innings in each start, with his pitch count ranging from 69 to 101. His most recent start came on Friday, when he tossed 5.2 innings with six hits, three earned runs, four walks and three strikeouts.
"Number one, he's stretched out," White Sox manager Will Venable said Thursday. "Got a good mix, can throw everything for a strike. He's pitched in different roles, but he's stretched out as a starter. So we expect to use him in bulk innings, maybe today. So expect to have him in there."
White has spent the majority of his career in the minor leagues, but he made five appearances out of the bullpen for the Rangers during the 2023 and 2024 seasons. Across seven innings, he allowed 13 earned runs and three home runs.
He's not sure of his exact role with the White Sox yet, but he's hoping a few adjustments help him settle in with his new team.
"I think getting the swing and miss pitch, developing the sweeper this offseason has come along way," White Sox said. "It's a pitch that's been good for me this year so far, so kind of lean on that and just go out there and find outs."
