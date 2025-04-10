Game Day Preview: White Sox Look To Avoid Sweep In Cleveland Amid Multiple Injuries
The White Sox trip to Cleveland has started with a pair of narrow losses. On Tuesday, reliever Mike Clevinger walked three straight batters in the ninth to lose 1-0. And on Wednesday, Mike Tauchman suffered a hamstring injury rounding third base in an attempt to tie the game and was tagged out at home to end the game as the White Sox lost 3-2.
Those types of losses could be more difficult to bounce back from, but the White Sox will try to do just that as they look to avoid a series sweep Thursday against the Guardians at Progressive Field. Manager Will Venable's club has also lost seven straight games, falling to 2-9 – tied for the fewest wins in MLB with the Braves and Rockies – and last place in the AL Central.
Here's more information on Thursday's game.
How to watch White Sox vs. Guardians
- Who: Chicago White Sox (2-9) at Cleveland Guardians (5-6)
- When: Thursday, April 10 at 1:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio
- TV: Chicago Sports Network (CHSN). For more information on how to watch CHSN, CLICK HERE.
- Radio: ESPN Chicago WMVP 1000 AM
- Betting information: The Guardians are favored on the money line at minus-245, and the White Sox money line odds are plus-200. On the run line, you can bet the White Sox plus-1.5 at minus-106 odds, and the Guardians minus-1.5 at minus-113 odds. The over/under is seven runs, according to the FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Weather: At 1 p.m. in Cleveland, the forecast is 43 degrees and cloudy with a 12% chance of rain and east-northeast winds at seven miles per hour, according to weather.com.
Lineups
White Sox
- Nick Maton, DH
- Andrew Vaughn, 1B
- Miguel Vargas, 3B
- Matt Thaiss, C
- Austin Slater, RF
- Lenyn Sosa, 2B
- Brooks Baldwin, LF
- Michael Taylor, CF
- Jake Amaya, SS
Guardians
- Steven Kwan, LF
- José Ramírez, 3B
- Carlos Santana, DH
- Kyle Manzardo, 1B
- Nolan Jones, CF
- Jhonkensy Noel, RF
- Bo Naylor, C
- Daniel Schneemann, 2B
- Brayan Rocchio, SS
Thursday's starting pitchers
- White Sox RHP Jonathan Cannon: The 24-year-old righty had a strong season debut against the Angels, tossing five scoreless innings. But he took the loss in his second last week in Detroit, allowing three hits and three earned runs with three walks. Cannon had a 4.49 ERA in 124.1 innings with the White Sox last season.
- Guardians RHP Gavin Williams: In his third season with the Guardians, the 25-year-old righty has allowed two earned runs in each of his first two starts. He went five innings in his debut against the Royals, but only made it through three in his last start against the Angels. He has struck out seven and walked five across two starts. Williams had a 4.86 ERA in 76 innings last season.
Roster news
- The White Sox made five roster moves before Thursday's game. They called up outfielder Josh Palacios from Triple-A Charlotte and catcher Omar Narvaez from Double-A Birmingham. They also placed catcher Korey Lee (left ankle sprain) and outfielder Mike Tauchman (right hamstring strain) on the 10-day injured list. Right-handed pitcher Juan Carela has been released.
- Outfielder Andrew Benintendi is headed to the 10-day injured list, retroactive to Monday, with a left adductor strain. Outfielder Greg Jones has been called up from Triple-A Charlotte.
- The team announced Wednesday they've agreed to a minor-league deal with outfielder Travis Jankowski. Jankowski was designated for assignment on Sunday, when the White Sox activated Mike Tauchman off of the injured list.
- The White Sox reinstated left-handed pitcher Tyler Gilbert from the injured list on Tuesday and optioned left-handed pitcher Brandon Eisert to the Triple-A Charlotte Knights. They also agreed to a minor-league deal with Brandon Drury and assigned him to extended Spring Training in Arizona.
Managers
- Will Venable, White Sox: Venable, 42, is in his first season with the White Sox and first year as an MLB manager. He was previously an associate manager for the Texas Rangers from 2023-24 and on the coaching staffs for the Boston Red Sox from 2021-22 and Chicago Cubs from 2018-20. An outfielder during his playing days, Venable began his career with the San Diego Padres from 2008-15 and later played for the Texas Rangers in 2015 and Los Angeles Dodgers in 2016. He had a .249 batting average in 967 career games. Venable graduated from Princeton University, where he played baseball and basketball.
- Stephen Vogt, Guardians: Vogt, 40, is in his second season as the Guardians' manager. In his first season as an MLB manager, he guided Cleveland to a 92-69 record, and AL Central division title and an appearance in the ALCS. Vogt was named 2024 AL manager of the year. Prior to his current role, Vogt spent the 2023 season as the Seattle Mariners' bullpen and quality control coach. He primarily played catcher for 10 seasons in MLB, beginning with the Tampa Bay Rays and later for the Oakland Athletics, Milwaukee Brewers, San Francisco Giants, Arizona Diamondbacks and Atlanta Braves through the 2022 season.
