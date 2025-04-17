Chicago White Sox Announce Four Roster Moves
CHICAGO – The White Sox announced four roster moves ahead of Thursday's series finale against the Athletics at 1:10 p.m. CT at Rate Field.
- Catcher Edgar Quero has been called up from Triple-A Charlotte.
- Outfielder Andrew Benintendi (left adductor strain) has been reinstated from the 10-day injured list.
- Catcher Omar Narvaez has been designated for assignment.
- Outfielder Greg Jones has been optioned to Triple-A Charlotte.
Quero, ranked No. 6 among White Sox prospects and No. 62 by the MLB Pipeline rankings, is set to make his MLB debut. Across 15 games and 63 plate appearances for Charlotte in 2025, Quero has a .333 batting average, .444 on-base percentage and a .412 slugging percentage, along with 17 hits, nine runs, one double, one home run, four RBI, 11 walks and 14 strikeouts.
To make room for Quero, the White Sox designated Narvaez for assignment. He was called up from Double-A Birmingham on April 10 when catcher Korey Lee was placed on the 10-day injured list with a left ankle sprain.
Benintendi was placed on the injured list on April 9, retroactive to April 7. Prior to his injury, Benintendi was a bright spot in the White Sox lineup, batting .290 with an .817 OPS, nine hits, two home runs and six RBI. Jones is headed back to Triple-A after making two plate appearances with the White Sox.
Related stories on the Chicago White Sox
- A'S BEAT WHITE SOX: The White Sox went 0-for-8 with runners in scoring position during Wednesday's 3-1 loss to the Athletics. CLICK HERE
- QUERO CALLED UP: Edgar Quero, a catcher ranked No. 6 among White Sox prospects and No. 62 overall, has been called up by the Chicago White Sox. CLICK HERE
- CLEVINGER DFA'D: After allowing five earned runs in 5.2 innings, reliever Mike Clevinger has been designated for assignment by the Chicago White Sox. The team called up pitcher Steven Wilson from Triple-A. CLICK HERE
- SODERSTROM POWERS A'S TO 12-3 WIN: Athletics first baseman Tyler Soderstrom became the MLB home run leader after hitting two long balls in Tuesday's win over the White Sox. CLICK HERE