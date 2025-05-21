Chicago White Sox Center Fielder Luis Robert Jr. Explains Hitting Struggles
CHICAGO – White Sox manager Will Venable sees two versions of Luis Robert Jr.
One whose aggressive mentality leads to an MLB-high 17 stolen bases and strong center field defense. And another who's "maybe a little in between" at the plate, Venable said before Tuesday's game against the Mariners.
Through 183 plate appearances, Robert Jr. has fallen well below his standard from previous seasons, slashing .182/.276/.302/.578 with five home runs, 17 RBI, 21 walks and 53 strikeouts.
Robert said Tuesday he feels good about his preparation, routine and work in the batting cage, and he's trying to enjoy every day. But the results haven't been there. He feels good about his strike zone, too, but said his issues at the plate can be both mental and timing-related.
"There are some days where I'm thinking too much," Robert said through a translator. "And then I'm missing the pitches right in the heart of the strike zone."
He notices different versions of himself too. When he's playing well, he steps to the plate not thinking of anything – he just goes out and performs. But when he's struggling, he begins to overthink.
"I think it's because of that, because I'm thinking too much. I think I'm thinking the pitches that are balls instead of pitches that are being thrown as strikes."
His first 44 games this season were a far cry from his 2023 campaign, when he was an All-Star, Silver Slugger and finished 12th in American League MVP voting with 38 home runs and an .857 OPS. He said he tries to be that player every day, but it's been frustrating that results haven't come with that preparation.
"Everybody here works hard to get the results every day. When you are working hard and the results aren't there, it's sad.," Robert said. "You feel a little sad for sure."
