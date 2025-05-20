South Side Hit Pen

Chicago White Sox Pitcher Designated For Assignment

Yoendrys Gomez gave up three earned runs in three appearances with the White Sox before being designated for assignment.

Jack Ankony

New York Yankees pitcher Yoendrys Gomez (94) throws against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park.
CHICAGO – The White Sox on Tuesday announced they designated right-handed pitcher Yoendrys Gómez for assignment.

The move comes as a result of the team signing right-handed pitcher Adrian Houser to a one-year, $1.35 million deal. Houser is scheduled to start Tuesday's game, which is in a rain delay.

Gómez wasn't with the White Sox for long. After being claimed off waivers from Los Angeles on May 10, he made three appearances out of the bullpen. He allowed three earned runs in one inning Friday against the Cubs at Wrigley Field, but tossed scoreless innings in his other two outings against the Reds and Mariners.

With the Dodgers, he allowed seven earned runs in 4.1 innings out of the bullpen before being designated for assignment on May 6. Gómez began the season with the Yankees and gave up three earned runs in 10 innings as a reliever, along with five hits, nine walks and five strikeouts.

Prior to being designated for assignment by New York on April 25, he had spent his entire professional career with the Yankees. He signed as an international free agent in 2016 out of Venezuela and worked his way up from Rookie Ball to his MLB debut in 2023.

