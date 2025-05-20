Chicago White Sox All-Star Has Interesting Answer To Trade Rumors
CHICAGO – White Sox center fielder Luis Robert Jr. has been mentioned in trade rumors. But due to his performance at the plate, he's not sure a deal will come to fruition.
"I think right now as my season is going, I don't think anybody is going to take a chance on me," Robert said through a translator before Tuesday's game. "I just focus on trying to get better. I can't think of anything else."
Through his first 180 plate appearances this season, Robert is slashing .186/.281/.308/.589 with five home runs, 17 RBI, 21 walks and 52 strikeouts. He's been a constant threat on the base paths, leading MLB with 17 stolen bases, and he's played above average center field defense. But altogether, it's been a disappointing season for him and the 14-34 White Sox.
"Everybody here works hard to get the results every day," Robert said. "When you are working hard and the results aren't there, it's sad. You feel a little sad for sure."
Robert was once considered among the best center fielders in MLB, making the All-Star team and winning the Silver Slugger award in 2023 and earning a Gold Glove in 2020. In 2023, he hit 38 home runs, stole 20 bases and posted an .857 OPS.
He hopes one day he can return to that level.
"I try to be that player every day. I prepare myself the best way I can to be that player," Robert said. "If at the end of the day the results aren't there, that is something I can't control. But I prepare myself to be that player every day."
