White Sox Director of Player Development Paul Janish Comments On Tim Elko's Powerful Start
CHICAGO – Tim Elko was named Chicago White Sox minor league player of the month for March and April after posting a .367/.448/.711/1.159 slash line with the Triple-A Charlotte Knights.
The 26-year-old first baseman homered eight times in a 10-game span from April 16-27 and now leads all minor league hitters with 10 home runs.
White Sox director of player development Paul Janish spoke Saturday about the strong start to Elko's fourth minor league season.
"The thing that you have to touch first is the makeup of the player. The effect that he has, the impact he has on his teammates and even on staff, honestly," Janish said. "Just the kind of guy you really root for, number one. To his credit, he’s always been a guy that you just assumed was going to hit a wall. His swing and miss, and this and this. And to his credit, he’s a competitor, he’s played well throughout the minor leagues. We talked about earning promotions and that’s what he’s done throughout the minor leagues. He’s off to a great start in Charlotte."
Janish mentioned the swing-and-miss issues Elko has had at the minor league level, such as his strikeout percentage of 41.4% in 2022, 29.7% in 2023, 29.3% in 2024 and 29.2% through 113 plate appearances this season.
Despite those potential concerns, Elko's production has sparked conversation about an MLB call-up, which general manager Chris Getz commented on prior to Tuesday's game. Janish shared his thoughts on the situation Saturday.
"He is controlling what he can control. In terms of when that opportunity will come, that’s hard to predict," Janish said. "There’s needs and other circumstances that influence going on to the major-league level for him. But give Tim a ton of credit. He has adjusted and has hit the ball even harder. He has a better two-strike approach right now. He’s getting big hits in certain situations against tough right-handed pitchers, which is something he’s going to have to do. Just can’t say enough about the kid, the makeup of the player and the numbers on the field speak for themselves.
"He’s putting himself in a position to be considered, for sure. We’ll have to wait and see when his opportunity presents itself in terms of the major-league level."
Elko has played 25 games at first base and two as Charlotte's designated hitter. Andrew Vaughn leads the White Sox with 24 appearances at first base, though Lenyn Sosa, Bobby Dalbec and Nick Maton have appeared there in at least five games. Vaughn entered Saturday's game with a .162/.208/.265/.473 slash line with three home runs and 12 RBI in 125 plate appearances/
Maton played a team-high 14 games at designated hitter before being designated for assignment, clearing waivers and being outrighted to Charlotte. The role has otherwise been handled by-committee, with 10 players logging between one and six appearances as the White Sox designated hitter.
