Game Day Preview: White Sox To Debut City Connect Uniforms Against Astros
CHICAGO – The White Sox will wear their new Chicago Bulls-inspired City Connect uniforms Friday night versus the Houston Astros at Rate Field.
The team officially unveiled the uniforms on Monday, and they'll wear them in a game for the first time as they begin a three-game series against the Astros.
The White Sox are coming off an 8-0 win Thursday against the Brewers, one of their most well-rounded game of the season. Miguel Vargas and Luis Robert Jr. combined for seven RBI, and starting pitcher Sean Burke tossed six scoreless innings. It was a strong day for the bullpen too, as Mike Vasil, Brandon Eisert and Jared Shuster combined for three innings with just one hit allowed,
They'll look to keep that momentum going against the Astros, who are in second place in the AL West at 16-14. Houston had Thursday off after losing 7-4 Wednesday at home against the Tigers, which snapped a three-game win streak. Over their last three series against the Blue Jays, Royals and Tigers, the Astros are 6-3.
Here's more information on Friday's game.
How to watch White Sox vs. Astros
- Who: Chicago White Sox (8-23) vs. Houston Astros (16-14)
- When: Friday, May 2 at 6:40 p.m. CT
- Where: Rate Field in Chicago, Ill.
- TV: Chicago Sports Network (CHSN). For more information on how to watch CHSN, CLICK HERE.
- Radio: ESPN Chicago WMVP 1000 AM
- Betting information: The Astros are favored on the money line at minus-240, and the White Sox money line odds are plus-194. On the run line, you can bet the White Sox plus-1.5 at minus-112 odds, and the Astros minus-1.5 at minus-134 odds. The over/under is 7.5 runs, according to the FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Weather: At 6 p.m. CT in Chicago, the forecast is 50 degrees and mostly cloudy with a 5% chance of rain and northeast winds at 10 mph. At 5 p.m., there's a 5% chance of rain, and there's a 15% chance of rain at 8 p.m., according to weather.com.
Lineups
White Sox
- Chase Meidroth, SS
- Luis Robert Jr., CF
- Miguel Vargas, 3B
- Edgar Quero, C
- Andrew Vaughn, DH
- Lenyn Sosa, 2B
- Bobby Dalbec, 1B
- Brooks Baldwin, LF
- Michael A. Taylor, RF
Astros
- Jeremy Peña, SS
- Jose Altuve, LF
- Yordan Alvarez, DH
- Isaac Paredes, 3B
- Christian Walker, 1B
- Yanier Diaz, C
- Brendan Rodgers, 2B
- Cam Smith, RF
- Jake Myers, CF
Starting pitchers
- White Sox RHP Jonathan Cannon: 6 appearances, 32 IP, 29 H, 16 ER, 17 BB, 27 K, 4.50 ERA, 1.43 WHIP
- Houston Astros LHP Framber Valdez: 6 starts, 36 IP, 30 H, 16 ER, 13 BB, 31 K, 4.00 ERA, 1.19 WHIP
Roster news
- Will Venable on Thursday provided an update on Josh Rojas (right toe fracture), who began a rehab assignment Tuesday: "He's doing great. A couple games now rehabbing. I would expect that you would see him shortly, assuming that the next couple days go well for him."
- Prior to Thursday's series finale vs. Milwaukee, the Chicago White Sox reinstated rookie infielder Chase Meidroth from the 10-day injured list and placed infielder Gage Workman on the 10-day injured list with a right hip flexor strain, the White Sox announced.
- Prior to Wednesday's game vs. Milwaukee, the Chicago White Sox returned LHP Fraser Ellard from his injury rehabilitation assignment at Class AAA Charlotte and reinstated him from the 15-day injured list. To make room for Ellard on the 26-man roster, the White Sox optioned left-hander Tyler Gilbert to Charlotte.
- The White Sox are sending No. 4 prospect Colson Montgomery to the team facility in Arizona to work on his swing. Montgomery is batting .149 in Triple-A with 43 strikeouts in 103 plate appearances. To read the full story with general manager Chris Getz's comments on the decision, CLICK HERE.
Managers
- Will Venable, White Sox: Venable, 42, is in his first season with the White Sox and first year as an MLB manager. He was previously an associate manager for the Texas Rangers from 2023-24 and on the coaching staffs for the Boston Red Sox from 2021-22 and Chicago Cubs from 2018-20. An outfielder during his playing days, Venable began his career with the San Diego Padres from 2008-15 and later played for the Texas Rangers in 2015 and Los Angeles Dodgers in 2016. He had a .249 batting average in 967 career games. Venable graduated from Princeton University, where he played baseball and basketball.
- Joe Espada, Astros: Espada, 49, is in his second season managing the Astros. Last season, he guided Houston to an 88-73 record and an AL West division title before losing to the Tigers in the wild card round. Espada has been with the Astros since 2018, serving as a bench coach under managers A.J. Hinch and Dusty Baker. He was previously an assistant coach for the Yankees and Marlins. Espada attended the University of Mobile and played minor league baseball from 1996-2006 but never reached the majors.
