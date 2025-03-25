Chicago White Sox Enter 2025 Season With Lowest Win Total Over/Under in MLB
CHICAGO – MLB Opening Day is Thursday, and win total over/under numbers have been released.
The Chicago White Sox win total over/under is 54.5, according to the FanDuel Sportsbook, which is the lowest number of all 30 MLB teams. At 59.5, the Colorado Rockies are the only other team below 60. The Los Angeles Dodgers lead the league at 105.5 and have a significant lead over the Atlanta Braves in second at 92.5.
Despite the White Sox having the lowest win total projection, it would be a step up from its 41-121 record in 2024. That marked the most losses in an MLB season since the Mets lost 120 games in 1962, and it's the most during what is considered the modern era, or roughly 1900. Chicago fired manager Pedro Grifol in August and promoted Grady Sizemore to interim manager for the remainder of the season.
Going into the 2025 season, the White Sox hired new manager Will Venable, a former Texas Rangers associate manager and outfielder for the San Diego Padres, Texas Rangers and Los Angeles Dodgers from 2008-16. Notable subtractions from the 2024 roster include pitcher Garrett Crochet, third baseman Yoan Moncada and first baseman/outfielder Gavin Sheets.
The White Sox did not make many moves that will significantly improve the roster for the 2025 season, but it added some highly sought after prospects that could help the organization as it rebuilds for the future. Chicago has six prospects ranked in the top 100 on MLB.com, including pitcher Noah Schultz (No. 16), catcher Kyle Teel (No. 32), pitcher Hagen Smith (No. 34), shortstop Colson Montgomery (No. 39), outfielder Braden Montgomery (No. 54) and catcher Edgar Quero (No. 65).
The White Sox take the field for Opening Day at 3:10 p.m. CT at Rate Field in Chicago against the Los Angeles Angels.
