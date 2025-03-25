Chicago White Sox 2025 Spring Training Pitching Stats
CHICAGO – There has been plenty of turnover among the Chicago White Sox pitching staff since last season, making 2025 spring training a time for opportunity.
Three of the four pitchers who eclipsed 100 innings for the White Sox last season are gone – Chris Flexen, Garrett Crochet and Erick Fedde – leaving Jonathan Cannon as the only returning pitcher to do so. Top prospects and recent first round draft picks Hagen Smith and Noah Schultz had the chance to showcase their talent this spring, along with several new acquisitions.
Here's a look at the pitching stats of the 25 players who logged the most innings this spring.
LHP Martin Perez
- 16 IP, 2.25 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 4 BB, 15 K, 5 starts, 5 appearances.
RHP Sean Burke
- 12 IP, 6.75 ERA, 2.00 WHIP, 9 BB, 8 K, 4 starts, 4 appearances.
RHP Bryse Wilson
- 12 IP, 3.75 ERA, 1.58 WHIP, 6 BB, 11 K, 2 starts, 5 appearanaces.
RHP Jonathan Cannon
- 11.1 IP, 10.32 ERA, 2.21 WHIP, 3 BB, 7 K, 4 starts, 4 appearances.
RHP Shane Smith
- 10.2 IP, 3.38 ERA, 0.84 WHIP, 4 BB, 11 K, 4 starts, 4 appearances.
LHP Brandon Eisert
- 9.1 IP, 6.75 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 2 BB, 8 K, 1 start, 9 appearances.
LHP Tyler Gilbert
- 9 IP, 5.00 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 3 BB, 6 K, 1 starts, 5 appearances.
RHP Davis Martin
- 9 IP, 1.00 ERA, 0.44 WHIP, 1 BB, 8 K, 3 starts, 3 appearances.
LHP Jared Shuster
- 9 IP, 9.00 ERA, 2.22 WHIP, 7 BB, 12 K, 1 start, 5 appearances.
LHP Fraser Ellard
- 8.2 IP, 4.15 ERA, 1.62 WHIP, 7 BB, 12 K, 0 starts, 9 appearances.
LHP Cam Booser
- 8 IP, 0.00 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 4 BB, 11 K, 0 starts, 9 appearances.
RHP Justin Dunn
- 8 IP, 1.13 ERA, 0.88 WHIP, 4 BB, 2 K, 1 start, 4 appearances
RHP James Karinchak
- 8 IP, 9.00 ERA, 2.25 WHIP, 9 BB, 11 K, 0 starts, 8 appearances.
RHP Jordan Leasure
- 8 IP, 4.50 ERA, 0.88 WHIP, 1 BB, 1 K, 1 start, 8 appearances
RHP Peyton Pallette
- 8 IP, 2.25 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 3 BB, 8 K, 0 starts, 7 appearances
RHP Nick Nastrini
- 7.2 IP, 3.52 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, 2 BB, 6 K, 0 starts, 3 appearances.
RHP Mason Adams
- 7.1 IP, 4.91 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 1 BB, 8 K, 2 starts, 4 appearances.
RHP Gus Varland
- 7.1 IP, 9.82 ERA, 2.18 WHIP, 6 BB, 8 K, 0 starts, 7 appearances.
RHP Steven Wilson
- 7 IP, 2.57 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 3 BB, 7 K, 0 starts, 7 appearances.
RHP Penn Murfee
- 6.1 IP, 0.00 ERA, 0.79 WHIP, 2 BB, 10 K, 0 starts, 7 appearances.
RHP Justin Anderson
- 6 IP, 10.50 ERA, 2.33 WHIP, 4 BB, 9 K, 0 starts, 7 appearances.
RHP Mike Clevinger
- 6 IP, 0.00 ERA, 0.67 WHIP, 1 BB, 8 K, 0 starts, 6 appearances.
LHP Hagen Smith
- 5.1 IP, 8.44 ERA, 2.25 WHIP, 8 BB, 5 K, 1 start, 3 appearances.
LHP Noah Schultz
- 4.2 IP, 3.86 ERA, 2.14 WHIP, 8 BB, 4 K, 1 start, 3 appearances.
RHP Jairo Iriarte
- 4.1 IP, 6.23 ERA, 1.62 WHIP, 5 BB, 3 K, 0 starts, 2 appearances.
Note: The White Sox released Dan Altavilla on Tuesday, so he was not included in this list despite throwing 9.2 innings with a 2.79 ERA during spring training.
