Chicago White Sox Release Pitcher Dan Altavilla
CHICAGO – The Chicago White Sox announced Tuesday they have released pitcher Dan Altavilla.
The club signed Altavilla in December to a minor league contract, which included a non-roster invite to spring training.
He made 10 appearances out of the bullpen during spring training and pitched to a 2.79 ERA across 9.2 innings. Altavilla allowed four hits, three earned runs and two home runs while hitting two batters, walking four and striking out 11. He posted a 0.83 WHIP and a .121 batting average against.
A 5-foot-11, 235-pound righty, Altavilla pitched 3.2 innings for the Royals in 2024 but spent most of the season with the organization's Triple-A Omaha Storm Chasers, where he had a 3.51 ERA in 41 innings. He was previously on the Boston Red Sox, San Diego Padres, Seattle Mariners, pitching in the major and minor leagues. He made his MLB debut in 2016 with Seattle.
The White Sox have not announced the full 2025 Opening Day roster ahead of Thursday's 3:10 p.m. CT first pitch against the Los Angeles Angels.
Related stories on the Chicago White Sox
- SPRING TRAINING PITCHING STATS: With Opening Day on Thursday, take a look at the Chicago White Sox pitching stats from spring training. CLICK HERE
- SPRING TRAINING HITTING STATS: The Chicago White Sox wrapped up their 2025 spring training slate Monday in Arizona. Here's a look at the top performers at the plate this spring. CLICK HERE
- HOW TO WATCH: All 162 Chicago White Sox games during the 2025 season will be televised on the new Chicago Sports Network, and ESPN Chicago will carry the radio broadcasts. CLICK HERE
- WHITE SOX SCHEDULE: Here are the dates, game times, locations and TV information for all 162 games the Chicago White Sox will play during the 2025 MLB season. CLICK HERE
- WHITE SOX ON SI NEWS: Chicago-area native Jack Ankony has been promoted to beat writer for our new ''Chicago White Sox on SI'' site that launches this week. He's a talented writer who will bring a fresh perspective to our daily coverage of major-league baseball in the Windy City. CLICK HERE