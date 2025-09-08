Chicago White Sox Outfielder Makes Case For Catch Of The Year
In the midst of the team's winningest stretch in 2025, White Sox outfielder Will Robertson made a play that will go down among the best of the season.
It came in a crucial moment, too. As the White Sox clung to a one-run lead in the bottom of the sixth, Detroit Tigers slugger Spencer Torkelson made hard contact with Davis Martin's sinker. If it weren't for Robertson, Torkelson would have hit his 29th home run of the season and tied the game.
But Robertson miraculously jumped and reached over the left field fence to rob Torkelson of a home run and keep the White Sox ahead by one run. It was certainly one of the best catches of the White Sox season and perhaps in all of MLB in 2025.
Robertson's catch helped the White Sox secure a 6-4 win Sunday at Comerica Park in Detroit over the Tigers, who lead the American League Central with an 82-62 record. It also improved the White Sox record to 7-1 since Aug. 31, the team's best record in any eight-game stretch since May 2-10, 2022 under former manager Tony La Russa.
Robertston added a game-tying RBI single in the seventh, but contributions came from all over on Sunday. Andrew Benintendi stayed hot with a two-RBI double in the first, improving his batting average to .405 in his last 42 at-bats and his OPS to .885 in his last 86 at-bats.
Lenyn Sosa tied the game in the third with his team-high 20th home run of the season, and he put thw White Sox ahead 6-4 in the eighth with a two-RBI single. Mike Tauchman and Chase Meidroth each added two hits, and Colson Montgomery reached base three times.
Starter Davis Martin kept the White Sox competitive with 5.1 innings and two earned runs, while relievers Brandon Eisert, Grant Taylor, Jordan Leasure and Mike Vasil combined for 3.2 innings and zero earned runs to secure the victory.
