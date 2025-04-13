Chicago White Sox's Chase Meidroth Now Linked to Garrett Crochet in More Ways Than Trade
Garrett Crochet made his triumphant return to Rate Field on Sunday, leading the Boston Red Sox to a 3-1 win over the Chicago White Sox, the team that traded him.
But despite the loss, the White Sox must feel very good about the trade.
The Red Sox acquired Crochet in December, counting on him to rise to staff ace immediately – which he has at 2-1 with a 1.38 ERA in the early going of the season. And the White Sox got out of the trade four top-flight prospects who they plan on settling in as part of the rebuilding team’s future.
For Chase Meidroth, one of those prospects, the future is now.
With one out in the eighth inning Sunday, Meidroth hit a 1-2 cutter on the ground and into left field to break up Crochet’s no-hit bid.
White Sox future, meet White Sox past.
Meidroth was 1-for-3 with a run on Sunday, culminating a very successful first weekend as a major leaguer. He made his debut for the White Sox on Friday, and in three games, was 3-for-7 (.429) with three runs and three walks.
The Red Sox selected Meidroth with the No. 4 overall pick in the 2022 MLB Draft. The 23-year-old middle infielder is the No. 8 prospect in the White Sox farm system.
At the conclusion of spring training, the White Sox assigned Meidroth to Triple-A Charlotte to work out some of the bugs the team identified in Arizona. He seems to have done that.
“He’s part of our future,” general manager Chris Getz said of Meidroth, per the Chicago Tribune. “He was a big piece of the Garrett Crochet trade. To be able to bring someone like Chase Meidroth up here and get major-league experience is going to serve him well, which will ultimately serve the organization well.”
The White Sox, and their fans, certainly hope so.
Related Stories
HIGH PRAISE: Baseball America says the Charlotte Knights, the Triple-A affiliate of the Chicago White Sox, rank very high on the talent scale. CLICK HERE:
RARE BREED: Vladimir Guerrero Jr.’s new contract with the Toronto Blue Jays puts him in extremely rare company. CLICK HERE:
TWINS TROUBLE?: Outfielder Walker Jenkins is dealing with the lingering effects of an ankle injury sustained in spring training. CLICK HERE: