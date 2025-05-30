Chicago White Sox See Dramatic Change to Game Time on Friday
The threat of inclement weather has forced the time of the game scheduled for Friday between the Chicago White Sox and Baltimore Orioles to change.
The teams were scheduled to play at 7:05 p.m. at Camden Yards in Baltimore but now will start at 4:30 p.m. ET, according to a social media post Friday morning from the Orioles.
A pair of right-handers are scheduled to start the game: Sean Burke (3-5, 4.33 ERA) and Zach Eflin (3-2, 5.40).
It’s a match between the two worst teams in the American League in terms of record. The White Sox enter the game at 18-38; the Orioles are 19-36.
Chicago, after a record 121-loss season and in the midst of a long rebuilding project, weren’t expected to compete for a playoff spot.
But the Orioles, after 91 wins in 2024 and 101 in 2023, are coming off back-to-back playoff seasons after not having played in a postseason series since 2014. They lost the American League wild-card game in 2016 before their long rebuild began.
But Baltimore was thought of as a contender in the American League East, and things haven’t gone according to plan. Manager Brandon Hyde, in his seventh season, was fired with a 15-28 record. The Orioles were beset by injuries to both core position players and pitchers to start the season.
Both teams enter the three-game series in the bottom four in the American League in runs scored and in the top five in runs allowed.
Provided weather does not alter the schedule, the teams are set to play Saturday at 4:05 p.m. Chicago’s Davis Martin (2-5, 3.45) and Baltimore’s Dean Kremer (4-5, 5.02) are set to pitch in a battle of right-handers.
Two more righties are set to square off in the Sunday finale at 1:35 p.m. Adrian Houser (1-0, 0.00) is on the schedule for the White Sox against veteran Charlie Morton (1-7, 7.09) for the Orioles.
