Chicago White Sox Shortstop Chase Meidroth Ranks Among Top AL Rookies
CHICAGO – Chase Meidroth has gotten off to a strong start in his rookie season with the White Sox.
He enters Wednesday's game against the Mariners on an eight-game hit streak, which has put him near the top of the American League rookie charts.
Among AL rookies with at least 80 plate appearances, Meidroth ranks second in on-base percentage (.380 and third in batting average (.295). Athletics shortstop Jacob Wilson leads both categories at .380 and .343, respectively. Rays outfielder Chandler Simpson is third in batting average at .301.
Meidroth is also second in stolen bases (7), fourth in OPS (.744), fourth in WRC+ (119), seventh in slugging percentage (.364) and has the third lowest strikeout rate (15%).
He hit his first major league home run Saturday at Wrigley Field. On a 1-1 count against left-hander Matthew Boyd, Meidroth hit an elevated fastball 368 feet with a 101.2 mph exit velocity. He had a three-hit day Saturday against the Cubs, part of a 6-for-12 series with zero strikeouts.
"It was good to get that one off my shoulders a little bit," Meidroth said of his first home run.
Meidroth has earned the leadoff role, a spot he's held in 16 of the last 17 games since returning from the injured list. White Sox manager Will Venable has lauded Meidroth's plate discipline, evidenced by his 15-to-12 strikeout-to-walk ratio.
"I think it's something that he's embraced," Venable said of Meidroth in the leadoff role. "Fits in with his approach at the plate and kind of his mentality, so I think he takes pride in it. And it is a challenge, but he's done a really nice job setting the tone for us."
The White Sox acquired Meidroth – along with fellow prospects Kyle Teel, Braden Montgomery and Wikelman Gonzalez – in a December trade with the Boston Red Sox for starting pitcher Garrett Crochet.
Twenty two of Meidroth's 26 hits this season are singles, and although he was glad to hit a homer run against the Cubs, extra-base hits aren't necessarily his focus.
"I don’t pay much attention to it. Just trying to put the bat on the ball and get to first base," Meidroth said. "Anything extra is like a bonus. But, as many times as I can touch first base for other guys like Miguel, Vaughn, Luis and Quero. I’m trying to get on first base so we can score some runs."
