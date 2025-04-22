White Sox Wednesday Starter Undecided; Bryse Wilson To Be In 'Biggest Bulk Role'
MINNEAPOLIS – White Sox manager Will Venable will wait to make an official decision on Wednesday's starting pitcher until after Tuesday's game. But regardless of who starts, Venable expects right-hander Bryse Wilson to be in a prominent role.
"We'll see how it goes tonight," Venable said before Tuesday's 6:40 p.m. CT first pitch against the Twins. "But yeah, we expect [Wilson] to be in probably the biggest bulk role tomorrow."
Wilson has appeared in nine games out of the bullpen for the White Sox this season. Across 12 innings, he's allowed 16 hits, six earned runs, four home runs, three walks and eight strikeouts.
Wilson has become a candidate to join the starting rotation after left-hander Martín Pérez was placed on the 60-day injured list with left elbow inflammation. Pérez had been a reliable starter prior to leaving Friday's start after just three innings, allowing just three earned runs in 17 innings in his first two starts.
As the White Sox work to replace Pérez, Venable is intrigued by the amount of bullpen options who've proven capable of pitching multiple innings.
"We’ve talked about Bryse Wilson, but some of these other guys that can pitch multiple innings – we've got [Jared] Shuster here, [Tyler] Gilbert, [Brandon] Eisert. These guys can go with multiple innings, obviously [Mike] Vasil. So, yeah, we're going to have to figure out how to piece it together each day, but it really is nice to have multiple guys that can pitch multiple innings."
