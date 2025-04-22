Game Day Preview: White Sox Begin Road Series Against Twins
MINNEAPOLIS – The White Sox and Twins will meet for a second time in 2025, this time at Target Field. In the first series between the division opponents, the White Sox won 9-0 before dropping the final two games of the series, 8-3 and 6-1.
The series begins Tuesday evening and concludes with a day game on Thursday as part of the White Sox ongoing 10-game road trip. Will Venable's club most recently lost three of four games to the Red Sox at Fenway Park, including a 4-2 loss on Monday with seven strong innings from Boston starter Walker Buehler.
The White Sox and Twins sit at the bottom of the Al Central division at 5-17 and 7-15, respectively. Right-handers Davis Martin and Bailey Ober take the mound to begin the series.
How to watch White Sox vs. Twins
- Who: Chicago White Sox (5-17) vs. Minnesota Twins (7-15)
- When: Tuesday, April 22 at 6:40 p.m. CT.
- Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minn.
- TV: Chicago Sports Network (CHSN). For more information on how to watch CHSN, CLICK HERE.
- Radio: ESPN Chicago WMVP 1000 AM
- Betting information: The Twins are favored on the money line at minus-24o, and the White Sox money line odds are plus-198. On the run line, you can bet the White Sox plus-1.5 at minus-102 odds, and the Twins minus-1.5 at minus-118 odds. The over/under is 8.5 runs, according to the FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Weather: At 6 p.m. in Minneapolis, the forecast is 69 degrees and sunny with a 0% chance of rain and west winds at 11 miles per hour, according to weather.com.
Lineups
White Sox
- Nick Maton, DH
- Andrew Benintendi, LF
- Luis Robert Jr., CF
- Andrew Vaughn, 1B
- Edgar Quero, C
- Lenyn Sosa, 2B
- Brooks Baldwin, RF
- Bobby Dalbec, 3B
- Jake Amaya, SS
Twins
- Edouard Julien, 2B
- Byron Buxton, CF
- Luke Keaschall, DH
- Trevor Larnach, RF
- Carlos Correa, SS
- J.P. France, 1B
- Ryan Jeffers, C
- Brooks Lee, 3B
- Harrison Bader, LF
Starting pitchers
- White Sox RHP Davis Martin: 4 starts, 22.1 IP, 27 H, 12 ER, 6 BB, 13 K, 4.84 ERA, 1.87 WHIP
- Twins RHP Bailey Ober: 4 starts, 19 IP, 21 H, 13 ER, 6 BB, 17 K, 6.16 ERA, 1.42 WHIP
Roster news
- Ahead of Monday's game, the White Sox placed infielder Chase Meidroth on the 10-day injured list with right thumb inflammation and called up infielder Bobby Dalbec from Triple-A. They also transferred pitcher Martín Pérez to the 60-day injured list.
- The White Sox placed LHP Martín Pérez on the injured with left elbow inflammation and called up LHP Jared Shuster from Triple-A.
- Pitcher Mike Clevinger cleared waivers and has been outrighted to Triple-A Charlotte.
Managers
- Will Venable, White Sox: Venable, 42, is in his first season with the White Sox and first year as an MLB manager. He was previously an associate manager for the Texas Rangers from 2023-24 and on the coaching staffs for the Boston Red Sox from 2021-22 and Chicago Cubs from 2018-20. An outfielder during his playing days, Venable began his career with the San Diego Padres from 2008-15 and later played for the Texas Rangers in 2015 and Los Angeles Dodgers in 2016. He had a .249 batting average in 967 career games. Venable graduated from Princeton University, where he played baseball and basketball.
- Rocco Baldelli, Minnesota Twins: Baldelli, 43, is in his seventh season as an MLB manager, all with the Twins. He entered the season with a .525 win percentage, three AL Central titles and three playoff appearances. Baldelli won his first playoff series as a manager in 2023 before losing in the ALDS. In his first season, he was named 2019 AL manager of the year as Minnesota went 101-61, the most wins of his managerial career. Baldelli played for the Tampa Bay Rays and Boston Red Sox from 2003-10.
