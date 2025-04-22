South Side Hit Pen

Game Day Preview: White Sox Begin Road Series Against Twins

The White Sox 10-game road trip continues Tuesday as they begin a three-game series with the AL Central division foe Minnesota Twins. Here's the game day preview, including the probable pitchers, lineups, roster news, TV and radio details, weather forecast and more.

Jack Ankony

Chicago White Sox left fielder Andrew Benintendi (23) slides safely into third against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park.
Chicago White Sox left fielder Andrew Benintendi (23) slides safely into third against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park.
MINNEAPOLIS – The White Sox and Twins will meet for a second time in 2025, this time at Target Field. In the first series between the division opponents, the White Sox won 9-0 before dropping the final two games of the series, 8-3 and 6-1.

The series begins Tuesday evening and concludes with a day game on Thursday as part of the White Sox ongoing 10-game road trip. Will Venable's club most recently lost three of four games to the Red Sox at Fenway Park, including a 4-2 loss on Monday with seven strong innings from Boston starter Walker Buehler.

The White Sox and Twins sit at the bottom of the Al Central division at 5-17 and 7-15, respectively. Right-handers Davis Martin and Bailey Ober take the mound to begin the series.

Here's more information on Tuesday's game.

How to watch White Sox vs. Twins

  • Who: Chicago White Sox (5-17) vs. Minnesota Twins (7-15)
  • When: Tuesday, April 22 at 6:40 p.m. CT.
  • Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minn.
  • TV: Chicago Sports Network (CHSN). For more information on how to watch CHSN, CLICK HERE.
  • Radio: ESPN Chicago WMVP 1000 AM
  • Betting information: The Twins are favored on the money line at minus-24o, and the White Sox money line odds are plus-198. On the run line, you can bet the White Sox plus-1.5 at minus-102 odds, and the Twins minus-1.5 at minus-118 odds. The over/under is 8.5 runs, according to the FanDuel Sportsbook.
  • Weather: At 6 p.m. in Minneapolis, the forecast is 69 degrees and sunny with a 0% chance of rain and west winds at 11 miles per hour, according to weather.com.

Lineups

White Sox

  1. Nick Maton, DH
  2. Andrew Benintendi, LF
  3. Luis Robert Jr., CF
  4. Andrew Vaughn, 1B
  5. Edgar Quero, C
  6. Lenyn Sosa, 2B
  7. Brooks Baldwin, RF
  8. Bobby Dalbec, 3B
  9. Jake Amaya, SS

Twins

  1. Edouard Julien, 2B
  2. Byron Buxton, CF
  3. Luke Keaschall, DH
  4. Trevor Larnach, RF
  5. Carlos Correa, SS
  6. J.P. France, 1B
  7. Ryan Jeffers, C
  8. Brooks Lee, 3B
  9. Harrison Bader, LF

Starting pitchers

  • White Sox RHP Davis Martin: 4 starts, 22.1 IP, 27 H, 12 ER, 6 BB, 13 K, 4.84 ERA, 1.87 WHIP
  • Twins RHP Bailey Ober: 4 starts, 19 IP, 21 H, 13 ER, 6 BB, 17 K, 6.16 ERA, 1.42 WHIP

Roster news

  • Ahead of Monday's game, the White Sox placed infielder Chase Meidroth on the 10-day injured list with right thumb inflammation and called up infielder Bobby Dalbec from Triple-A. They also transferred pitcher Martín Pérez to the 60-day injured list.
  • The White Sox placed LHP Martín Pérez on the injured with left elbow inflammation and called up LHP Jared Shuster from Triple-A.
  • Pitcher Mike Clevinger cleared waivers and has been outrighted to Triple-A Charlotte.

Managers

  • Will Venable, White Sox: Venable, 42, is in his first season with the White Sox and first year as an MLB manager. He was previously an associate manager for the Texas Rangers from 2023-24 and on the coaching staffs for the Boston Red Sox from 2021-22 and Chicago Cubs from 2018-20. An outfielder during his playing days, Venable began his career with the San Diego Padres from 2008-15 and later played for the Texas Rangers in 2015 and Los Angeles Dodgers in 2016. He had a .249 batting average in 967 career games. Venable graduated from Princeton University, where he played baseball and basketball.
  • Rocco Baldelli, Minnesota Twins: Baldelli, 43, is in his seventh season as an MLB manager, all with the Twins. He entered the season with a .525 win percentage, three AL Central titles and three playoff appearances. Baldelli won his first playoff series as a manager in 2023 before losing in the ALDS. In his first season, he was named 2019 AL manager of the year as Minnesota went 101-61, the most wins of his managerial career. Baldelli played for the Tampa Bay Rays and Boston Red Sox from 2003-10.

