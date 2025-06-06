Game Day Preview: Chicago White Sox Begin Series Against Kansas City Royals
CHICAGO –– A few top prospects will be on display Friday as the White Sox host the Royals.
Kansas City promoted Jac Caglianone on Tuesday, and the White Sox have called up Kyle Teel to make his major league debut Friday. Caglianone was the No. 6 overall pick in the 2024 MLB Draft out of Florida, where he hit 35 home runs and posted a 1.419 OPS in 66 games in 2024. He's the Royals top prospect and ranked No. 10 in the MLB Pipeline. He went 1-for-13 with an RBI double in his first major league series, playing right field and designated hitter.
The White Sox acquired Teel in December when they traded ace pitcher Garrett Crochet to the Red Sox. Teel was the No. 14 overall pick in the 2023 MLB Draft out of Virginia, and he's ranked No. 2 among White Sox prospects and No. 26 in the MLB Pipeline. In Triple-A this season, the catcher slashed .295/.394/.492 with eight home runs in 50 games.
Here's more information on Friday's game.
How to watch White Sox vs. Royals
- Who: Chicago White Sox (20-43) vs. Kansas City Royals (33-30)
- When: Friday, June 6 at 6:40 p.m. CT
- Where: Rate Field in Chicago, Ill.
- TV: Chicago Sports Network (CHSN). For more information on how to watch CHSN, CLICK HERE.
- Radio: ESPN Chicago WMVP 1000 AM
- Betting information: The Royals are favored on the money line at minus-154 and the White Sox money line odds are plus-130. On the run line, you can bet the White Sox plus-1.5 at minus-138 odds, and the Royals minus-1.5 at plus-115 odds. The over/under is 8.5 runs, according to the FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Weather: At 6 p.m. in Chicago, the forecast is 66 degrees and partly cloudy with a 1% chance of rain with north-northeast winds at 9 mph, according to weather.com.
Lineups
White Sox
- Mike Tauchman, RF
- Chase Meidroth, SS
- Andrew Benintendi, DH
- Miguel Vargas, 3B
- Joshua Palacios, LF
- Kyle Teel, C
- Luis Robert Jr., CF
- Josh Rojas, 2B
- Tim Elko, 1B
Probable pitchers
- White Sox RHP Davis Martin: 12 appearances, 11 starts, 68.2 IP, 68 H, 28 ER, 9 HR, 17 BB, 41 K, 3.67 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 2-6 record, 1.1 WAR.
- Royals RHP Seth Lugo: 10 starts, 60 IP, 52 H, 23 ER, 11 HR, 17 BB, 45 K, 3.45 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 3-5 record, 1.0 WAR.
Roster news
- Before Friday's game, the White Sox promoted catcher Kyle Teel from Triple-A and optioned catcher Korey Lee. The team also designated right-handed pitcher Ryan Cusick for assignment. Cusick was claimed off waivers from Detroit on Wednesday.
- Ahead of Thursday's game, right-handed pitcher Owen White was called up from Triple-A Charlotte, and right-handed pitcher Caleb Freeman was optioned.
- The White Sox announced four roster moves before Wednesday's game. Lenyn Sosa was placed on the 10-day injured list with a right hip flexor strain. Tim Elko was recalled from Triple-A Charlotte. Right-handed pitcher Ryan Cusick was claimed off waivers from Detroit and optioned to Charlotte. Right-handed pitcher Miguel Castro was transferred to the 60-day injured list.
Managers
- Will Venable, White Sox: Venable, 42, is in his first season with the White Sox and first year as an MLB manager. He was previously an associate manager for the Texas Rangers from 2023-24 and on the coaching staffs for the Boston Red Sox from 2021-22 and Chicago Cubs from 2018-20. An outfielder during his playing days, Venable began his career with the San Diego Padres from 2008-15 and later played for the Texas Rangers in 2015 and Los Angeles Dodgers in 2016. He had a .249 batting average in 967 career games. Venable graduated from Princeton University, where he played baseball and basketball.
- Matt Quatraro, Royals: Quatraro, 51, is in his third season as the Royals manager. They went 56-106 in his first season, but improved to 86-76 in 2024 with a second-place finish in the AL Central and a loss to the Yankees in the ALDS. He was previously and assistant coach for Cleveland from 2014-17 and Tampa Bay from 2018-22. From East Selkirk, N.Y., Quatraro attended Old Dominion University and was an eighth-round pick by the Rays in the 1996 MLB Draft. He played five minor league seasons until 2002.
