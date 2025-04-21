Game Day Preview: White Sox Finish Red Sox Series With Early Monday Game
It's Jonathan Cannon versus Walker Buehler on the mound for Monday's series finale between the White Sox and Red Sox. Here's the game day preview, including the probable pitchers, lineups, roster news, TV and radio details, weather forecast and more.
The White Sox snapped their six game losing streak Sunday with an 8-4 win over the Red Sox at Fenway Park. It also marked their first road win of the season after losing the first eight. And after going 0-79 last season when trailing after six innings, the White Sox came back from down 4-2 and took the lead in the seventh.
They look to keep that momentum going in Monday's series finale against the Red Sox. Righties Jonathan Cannon and Walker Buehler take the mound for the White Sox and Red Sox, respectively. The White Sox also announced that infielder Chase Meidroth is headed to the injured list with right thumb inflammation.
Here's more information on Monday's game.
How to watch White Sox vs. Red Sox
- Who: Chicago White Sox (5-16) vs. Red Sox (12-11)
- When: Monday, April 21 at 11:10 a.m. ET
- Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Mass.
- TV: Chicago Sports Network (CHSN). For more information on how to watch CHSN, CLICK HERE.
- Radio: ESPN Chicago WMVP 1000 AM
- Betting information: The Red Sox are favored on the money line at minus-300, and the White Sox money line odds are plus-245. On the run line, you can bet the White Sox plus-1.5 at plus-122 odds, and the Red Sox minus-1.5 at minus-146 odds. The over/under is nine runs, according to the FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Weather: At 11 a.m. in Boston, the forecast is 54 degrees and partly cloudy with a 0% chance of rain and east-southeast winds at six miles per hour, according to weather.com.
Lineups
White Sox
- Nick Maton, 1B
- Andrew Benintendi, DH
- Luis Robert Jr., CF
- Edgar Quero, C
- Lenyn Sosa, 2B
- Miguel Vargas, 3B
- Brooks Baldwin, LF
- Michael A. Taylor, RF
- Jake Amaya, SS
Red Sox
- Jarren Duran, CF
- Rafael Devers, DH
- Alex Bregman, 3B
- Trevor Story, SS
- Wilyer Abreu, RF
- Kristian Campbell, 2B
- Triston Casas, 1B
- Rob Refsnyder, LF
- Carlos Narvaez, C
Starting pitchers
- White Sox RHP Jonathan Cannon: 4 starts, 18.1 innings, 17 H, 9 ER, 11 BB, 18 K, 4.42 ERA ,1.52 WHIP
- Red Sox RHP Walker Buehler: 4 starts, 20.2 innings, 21 H, 12 ER, 5 BB, 17 K, 5.23 ERA, 1.25 WHIP
Roster news
- Ahead of Monday's game, the White Sox placed infielder Chase Meidroth on the 10-day injured list with right thumb inflammation and called up infielder Bobby Dalbec from Triple-A. They also transferred pitcher Martín Pérez to the 60-day injured list.
- The White Sox placed LHP Martín Pérez on the 15-day IL with left elbow inflammation and called up LHP Jared Shuster from Triple-A.
- Pitcher Mike Clevinger cleared waivers and has been outrighted to Triple-A Charlotte.
Managers
- Will Venable, White Sox: Venable, 42, is in his first season with the White Sox and first year as an MLB manager. He was previously an associate manager for the Texas Rangers from 2023-24 and on the coaching staffs for the Boston Red Sox from 2021-22 and Chicago Cubs from 2018-20. An outfielder during his playing days, Venable began his career with the San Diego Padres from 2008-15 and later played for the Texas Rangers in 2015 and Los Angeles Dodgers in 2016. He had a .249 batting average in 967 career games. Venable graduated from Princeton University, where he played baseball and basketball.
- Alex Cora, Red Sox: Cora, 49, is in his seventh season as the Red Sox manager. He had a 517-446 record in his first six seasons. The Red Sox went 81-81 in 2024, finished third in the AL East and missed the playoffs for the third straight season. Cora guided the Red Sox to 108 regular season wins, an AL East title and a World Series title in his first season as a manager in 2018. The Red Sox also reached the ALCS in 2021. Cora was suspended for the 2020 season due to his involvement in the Houston Astros sign stealing scandal during their 2017 championship season. He played for the Dodgers, Indians, Red Sox, Mets, Rangers and Nationals from 1998-2011.
