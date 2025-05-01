Game Day Preview: White Sox Look To Avoid Series Sweep Against Brewers
The White Sox and Brewers are set for a series finale Thursday at Rate Field, though rain may be an issue. Here's the game day preview, including the probable pitchers, lineups, roster news, TV and radio details, weather forecast and more.
CHICAGO – The White Sox dropped the first two games of a three-game series against the Brewers, 7-2 and 6-4. They'll look to avoid a series sweep Thursday afternoon at Rate Field, though rain is in the forecast.
Prior to the game, the White Sox activated Chase Meidroth from the injured list after he was out with a thumb injury. As a result, infielder Gage Workman was placed on the 10-day injured list with a right hip flexor strain.
Brewers right-hander Chad Patrick is off to a strong start in his rookie season, posting a 2.45 ERA across 25.2 innings. The White Sox turn to right-hander Sean Burke, who most recently allowed three earned runs in 5.1 innings against the Athletics.
Here's more information on Thursday's game.
How to watch White Sox vs. Brewers
- Who: Chicago White Sox (7-23) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (16-15)
- When: Thursday, May 1 at 1:10 p.m. CT
- Where: Rate Field in Chicago, Ill.
- TV: Chicago Sports Network (CHSN). For more information on how to watch CHSN, CLICK HERE.
- Radio: ESPN Chicago WMVP 1000 AM
- Betting information: The Brewers are favored on the money line at minus-180, and the White Sox money line odds are plus-152. On the run line, you can bet the White Sox plus-1.5 at minus-114 odds, and the Brewers minus-1.5 at minus-105 odds. The over/under is 8.5 runs, according to the FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Weather: At 1 p.m. CT in Chicago, the forecast is 55 degrees and cloudy with a 16% chance of rain and west winds at 12 mph. At 2 p.m., there's a 56% chance of rain, and there's a 24% chance of rain at 3 p.m., according to weather.com.
Lineups
White Sox
- Chase Meidroth, SS
- Andrew Benintendi, DH
- Luis Robert Jr., CF
- Edgar Quero, C
- Andrew Vaughn, 1B
- Miguel Vargas, 3B
- Brooks Baldwin, LF
- Lenyn Sosa, 2B
- Michael A. Taylor, RF
Brewers
- Brice Turang, 2B
- Jackson Chourio, CF
- Sal Frelick, RF
- William Contreras, DH
- Jake Bauers, LF
- Rhys Hoskins, 1B
- Caleb Durbin, 3B
- Joey Ortiz, SS
- Eric Haase, C
Starting pitchers
- White Sox RHP Sean Burke: 6 appearances, 27 IP, 29 H, 18 ER, 11 BB, 20 K, 6.00 ERA, 1.48 WHIP
- Brewers RHP Chad Patrick: 6 appearances, 25.2 IP, 23 H, 7 ER, 11 BB, 22 K, 2.45 ERA, 1.32 WHIP
Roster news
- Will Venable on Thursday provided an update on Josh Rojas (right toe fracture), who began a rehab assignment Tuesday: "He's doing great. A couple games now rehabbing. I would expect that you would see him shortly, assuming that the next couple days go well for him."
- Prior to Thursday's series finale vs. Milwaukee, the Chicago White Sox reinstated rookie infielder Chase Meidroth from the 10-day injured list and placed infielder Gage Workman on the 10-day injured list with a right hip flexor strain, the White Sox announced.
- Prior to Wednesday's game vs. Milwaukee, the Chicago White Sox returned LHP Fraser Ellard from his injury rehabilitation assignment at Class AAA Charlotte and reinstated him from the 15-day injured list. To make room for Ellard on the 26-man roster, the White Sox optioned left-hander Tyler Gilbert to Charlotte.
- The White Sox are sending No. 4 prospect Colson Montgomery to the team facility in Arizona to work on his swing. Montgomery is batting .149 in Triple-A with 43 strikeouts in 103 plate appearances. To read the full story with general manager Chris Getz's comments on the decision, CLICK HERE.
- Infielder Josh Rojas began rehab assignment Tuesday with Triple-A Charlotte. He has not played this season due to a fractured toe. Getz said Tuesday that Rojas is "likely returning next week."
- On Tuesday, Getz estimated catcher Korey Lee (left ankle sprain) could return in two weeks. Mike Tauchman (right hamstring strain) and outfielder Austin Slater (right meniscus tear) could return in two or three weeks, according to Getz.
Managers
- Will Venable, White Sox: Venable, 42, is in his first season with the White Sox and first year as an MLB manager. He was previously an associate manager for the Texas Rangers from 2023-24 and on the coaching staffs for the Boston Red Sox from 2021-22 and Chicago Cubs from 2018-20. An outfielder during his playing days, Venable began his career with the San Diego Padres from 2008-15 and later played for the Texas Rangers in 2015 and Los Angeles Dodgers in 2016. He had a .249 batting average in 967 career games. Venable graduated from Princeton University, where he played baseball and basketball.
- Pat Murphy, Brewers: Murphy, 66, is in his second season as Milwaukee's manager. Guiding the Brewers to an NL Central division title and 93 wins, Murphy was named NL manager of the year. The Brewers lost to the Mets in the wild card round. He was previously the Brewers' bench coach from 2015-23 under manager Craig Counsell, who left to manage the Cubs. Murphy was the interim manager for the Padres for 96 games in 2015 after San Diego fired Bud Black. Murphy was Arizona State's head coach from 1995-2009, a run that included four College World Series appearances, four Pac-10 titles and a 629-284-1 record. He was also the Notre Dame head coach from 1988-94, going 318-116-1. A Syracuse, N.Y. native, Murphy attended Florida Atlantic University and played four minor league seasons.
