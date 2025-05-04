Game Day Preview: White Sox Make Six Roster Moves Before Sunday's Game Against Astros
CHICAGO – The White Sox made a slew of roster moves ahead of Sunday's series finale against the Houston Astros.
After beginning the season on the injured with a fractured toe, Josh Rojas is batting seventh and playing third base. As a result, infielder Bobby Dalbec has been designated for assignment. The White Sox also swapped out relief pitchers Penn Murfee and Fraser Ellard for Tyler Gilbert and Caleb Freeman.
Rojas and the White Sox are set to face Astros starter Lance McCullers Jr., who was part of Houston's 2017 and 2022 World Series teams but hasn't pitched since 2022 due to injury. McCullers also helped the Astros defeat the White Sox in the 2021 ALDS, pitching 10.2 innings and allowing just one earned run across two starts.
"You try to go off some of the history that some of our guys have seen, and we had a scout that's seen a couple of the starts when he's on a minor-league rehab," White Sox hitting coach Marcus Thames said before Sunday's game. "So just try to go off of that. Usually guys like him won't change too much. Velo is down a little bit, but he's a guy that's going to use his offspeed stuff, so we’ve just got to make sure we get him in the zone."
Here's more information on Sunday's game.
How to watch White Sox vs. Astros
- Who: Chicago White Sox (9-24) vs. Houston Astros (17-15)
- When: Sunday, May 4 at 1:10 p.m. CT
- Where: Rate Field in Chicago, Ill.
- TV: Chicago Sports Network (CHSN). For more information on how to watch CHSN, CLICK HERE.
- Radio: ESPN Chicago WMVP 1000 AM
- Betting information: The Astros are favored on the money line at minus-200, and the White Sox money line odds are plus-168. On the run line, you can bet the White Sox plus-1.5 at plus-100 odds, and the Astros minus-1.5 at minus-122 odds. The over/under is 8.5 runs, according to the FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Weather: At 1 p.m. CT in Chicago, the forecast is 50 degrees and mostly cloudy with a 15% chance of rain and north winds at 17 mph. At 2 p.m., there's a 33% chance of rain, which increases to an 80% chance at 3 p.m., according to weather.com.
Lineups
White Sox
- Chase Meidroth, SS
- Miguel Vargas, 1B
- Andrew Benintendi, LF
- Luis Robert Jr., CF
- Edgar Quero, C
- Andrew Vaughn, DH
- Josh Rojas, 3B
- Lenyn Sosa, 2B
- Joshua Palacios, RF
Astros
- Jeremy Peña, SS
- Jose Altuve, LF
- Christian Walker, 1B
- Yainer Diaz, DH
- Victor Caratini, C
- Zach Dezenzo, RF
- Jake Meyers, CF
- Brendan Rodgers, 2B
- Mauricio Dubón, 3B
Starting pitchers
- White Sox RHP Bryse Wilson: 11 appearances, 18 IP, 23 H, 10 ER, 9 BB, 11 K, 5.00 ERA, 1.77 WHIP, 0-1 record. In his last outing, Wilson pitched 3.1 innings against the Brewers with two hits, three earned runs, three walks and a strikeout.
- Houston Astros RHP Lance McCullers Jr.: Due to injuries, McCullers hasn't pitched since 2022, when he had a 2.27 ERA in 47.2 innings. McCullers finished seventh in AL Cy Young voting in 2021 and was on the Astros when they won the 2017 and 2022 World Series titles.
Roster news
- The White Sox announced six roster moves ahead of Sunday's series finale against the Astros: Infielder Josh Rojas (toe) was activated from the 10-day IL; White Sox selected right-handed pitcher Caleb Freeman’s contract from Triple-A; Left-handed pitcher Tyler Gilbert was recalled from Triple-A; Left-handed pitcher Fraser Ellard was placed on the 10-day IL with a left lat strain; Right-handed pitcher Penn Murfee was optioned to Triple-A; Infielder Bobby Dalbec was designated for assignment.
- Prior to Thursday's series finale vs. Milwaukee, the Chicago White Sox reinstated rookie infielder Chase Meidroth from the 10-day injured list and placed infielder Gage Workman on the 10-day injured list with a right hip flexor strain, the White Sox announced.
Managers
- Will Venable, White Sox: Venable, 42, is in his first season with the White Sox and first year as an MLB manager. He was previously an associate manager for the Texas Rangers from 2023-24 and on the coaching staffs for the Boston Red Sox from 2021-22 and Chicago Cubs from 2018-20. An outfielder during his playing days, Venable began his career with the San Diego Padres from 2008-15 and later played for the Texas Rangers in 2015 and Los Angeles Dodgers in 2016. He had a .249 batting average in 967 career games. Venable graduated from Princeton University, where he played baseball and basketball.
- Joe Espada, Astros: Espada, 49, is in his second season managing the Astros. Last season, he guided Houston to an 88-73 record and an AL West division title before losing to the Tigers in the wild card round. Espada has been with the Astros since 2018, serving as a bench coach under managers A.J. Hinch and Dusty Baker. He was previously an assistant coach for the Yankees and Marlins. Espada attended the University of Mobile and played minor league baseball from 1996-2006 but never reached the majors.
