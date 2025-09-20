Miguel Vargas Delivers For White Sox With Cuban Role Model In Attendance
CHICAGO –– Miguel Vargas' two-run blast powered the White Sox to a 4-3 win over the San Diego Padres Friday night at Rate Field.
But beyond its impact on the game, it came with special personal meaning.
The White Sox invited José Abreu back to Rate Field, where he won the 2020 American League MVP award and helped the White Sox make two playoff appearances. Vargas has long admired Abreu, who shares Cuban heritage, making for a memorable night.
In front of 30,505 fans on Hispanic Heritage Night, Vargas' 15th home run of the season brought the excited crowd to their feet.
"[Abreu] is one of the best players in my country, probably the best," Vargas said. "One of the best athletes too. He’s such a great person. I’ve been talking with him so long, since I’ve been in the big leagues. He’s helped me a lot in the offseason. For me, he’s my idol and my role model. I have nothing but love for him. It was great to have him here today."
The White Sox have a history of successful Cuban players, such as Abreu, Minnie Miñoso, Orlando Hernandez, Jose Contreras, Luis Robert Jr. and Yoan Moncada, among others. Cuba set a record with 26 players on MLB Opening Day rosters in 2025, per ESPN, and has produced other notable players throughout history like Rafael Palmeiro, Jose Canseco and Tony Perez.
They've served as inspiration for Vargas, who takes pride in continuing the legacy of Cubans in MLB.
"A long time ago, when I was in Cuba, all of this was a dream for me," Vargas said. "I’ve been seeing so many Cuban baseball players represent this jersey and the city. For me, it’s special to be part of that group and I know I just want to represent my country and they be proud of me too."
Related stories on the Chicago White Sox
- MVP RETURNS: Former White Sox first baseman José Abreu threw out the first pitch on Friday and reminisced about his career on the south side. CLICK HERE
- MARTIN PEREZ INJURY UPDATE: The veteran left-hander suffered a shoulder strain during Wednesday's loss to the Orioles. Manager Will Venable provided a potential timeline for his recovery. CLICK HERE
- MINOR LEAGUE ALL-STARS: Two White Sox prospects were named South Atlantic League All-Stars after productive seasons with the High-A Winston-Salem Dash. CLICK HERE