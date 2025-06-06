MLB Debut A Dream Come True For Chicago White Sox Catcher Kyle Teel
CHICAGO –– Building toward the future has been a major focus during the 2025 White Sox season, and Friday’s game is another step in that direction.
The team called up catcher Kyle Teel from Triple-A ahead of their 6:40 p.m. CT game against the Kansas City Royals at Rate Field.
“This is a dream come true,” Teel said pregame. “I’m trying to soak it all in and I can’t wait for the game tonight. … It’s something I worked my whole life for. It’s really special. When you walk in the locker room and you see your nameplate on your locker, it’s like ‘Wow. I did it. I’m here and I’m ready to go.’”
The White Sox promoted catching prospect Edgar Quero earlier in the season, and recently activated catcher Korey Lee from the injured list. But Lee was optioned to Triple-A on Friday, so the initial plan is for Quero and Teel to split time at catcher, with the designated hitter spot being an option too. In the near-term, general manager Chris Getz does not expect Teel to play first base.
As Teel slashed .295/.394/.492 with eight home runs in 50 games in Charlotte this season, Getz couldn’t keep him down for much longer.
“A lot of it was just Kyle's production, quite honestly,” Getz said of the decision. “You're always trying to fine-tune every aspect of your game, and you look at what he was doing behind the plate from a receiving standpoint, the feedback from our coaches and players that the game-calling, the game-management was in a really good spot.”
“And then you look at his offensive output, which has been really strong now for a stretch. He just continues to put together quality at-bats with power, getting on base, making good decisions. So you're looking at a fairly well-rounded player, obviously as he transitions to the major-league level, there's always going to be adjustments. We feel he's in a good spot.”
The White Sox acquired Teel – ranked No. 2 among White Sox prospects and No. 26 in the MLB Pipeline – in December, when they traded pitcher Garrett Crochet to the Red Sox. Teel considers himself a hard-nosed ballplayer and credited his hard work and consistent process for leading to his promotion.
Still, he did not expect the news when Charlotte Knights manager Sergio Santos called him into his office.
“We were about to play our game, I was in a pitchers meeting,” Teel said. “I did all my homework the night before. But I didn’t end up catching, but I had no idea. Complete surprise.”
Teel will have 27 family members in attendance at Rate Field. His father, Garrett, played in the Los Angeles Dodgers minor league system from 1989-94, and runs the Teels Training Center, which “focuses on teaching life lessons through baseball/softball by promoting discipline, teamwork and passion for the game.”
He got the first call.
“Can’t thank him enough,” Kyle said. “He’s a big reason I am where I am today, not only as a baseball player but the man I am.”
Teel hopped on a first-class flight and arrived in Chicago around 1:30 a.m. He arrived at Rate Field around 11 a.m., which he now realizes was way too early as most of his teammates got there around 1 p.m.
Despite the quick turnaround and not having caught White Sox starter Davis Martin this season, Teel is confident in his defensive ability.
“I don’t think it’s too challenging. I mean, I’m a professional,” Teel said. “This is what I do. So, I have all the reps I need. And I’m ready to go.”
Teel keeps a journal with thoughts on every at-bat and adjustment. It helps him to have everything written down, so that he can always refer back. That helped him during the season in Triple-A, where he started strong, cooled off, then heated back up before his promotion.
He’ll take more notes after Friday’s game, though he likely won’t ever forget his MLB debut.
“This is something I dreamed about since I was a little kid,” Teel said. “Everything I worked for comes up to this point. So, this is awesome. … Just pure excitement. It’s hard to honestly describe it. You imagine this day, and when it comes true it feels a little different than you imagine it, but it’s just really special.”
Related stories on the Chicago White Sox
- FRIDAY PREVIEW: It's Davis Martin's turn in the rotation Friday against the Royals. Here's the game day preview, including the probable pitchers, lineups, roster news, TV and radio details, weather forecast and more. CLICK HERE
- TV NEWS: CHSN and Comcast Xfinity have struck a deal that will make Chicago White Sox, Bulls and Blackhawks games available in the Chicago area. CLICK HERE
- REINSDORF, ISHBIA REACH AGREEMENT: The Reinsdorf family purchased the Chicago White Sox in 1981, but controlling interest in the team could shift to Justin Ishbia in the coming years. CLICK HERE