WATCH: Colson Montgomery Hits First Home Run Of MLB Career With Chicago White Sox
TAMPA, Fla. –– Tuesday's game between the White Sox and Rays came with a special moment for rookie infielder Colson Montgomery.
Trailing by two runs in the seventh inning, the White Sox needed to mount a rally. On a 1-1 count, Montgomery connected with a 96.6 mph fastball over the heart of the plate from Rays reliever Bryan Baker and drove it over the right field fence. His first major league home run flew 359 feet and left his bat with a 105.7 mph exit velocity.
Montgomery made his major league debut with the White Sox on July 4 against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field in Denver. Through his first 52 plate appearances, he has a .267 batting average and a .753 OPS with one double, one triple and seven RBIs.
Montgomery has faced some adversity this season, but he's happy to get his first chance in the major leagues.
“Learned a lot more mentally than physically, to be honest," Montgomery said in Chicago on July 7. "Just because everybody’s heard, I’ve gone to Arizona, didn’t get the best start and things like that. And then just being able to make it here and be able to contribute the way I have so far, I'm just so happy to be part of this organization, and them just believing in me, to be honest."
"Because there’s a lot that goes into last year, you don’t really play the best, and then you start this year not really playing the best. And there was just never a doubt in their mind with the White Sox. So I credit a lot of it to the White Sox, just believing in me and always just being there for me, not just on the baseball side, but also just in personal life.”
