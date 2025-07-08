MLB Network To Honor Bobby Jenks By Airing 2005 World Series Game 4
MLB Network plans to air Game 4 of the 2005 World Series on Tuesday at noon CT as a tribute to late Chicago White Sox closer Bobby Jenks.
Jenks died Friday at 44 years old in Sintra, Portugal after battling adenocarcinoma, a form of stomach cancer. He closed out Game 4 of the 2005 World Series, recording the final three outs to secure the save in a 1-0 series-clinching victory. He appeared in six games and had five scoreless outings during the 2005 playoff run.
Jenks pitched for the White Sox from 2005-10 before finishing his career with the Boston Red Sox in 2011. The 6-foot-4 right-hander was an American League All-Star in 2006 and 2007, when he totaled back-to-back 40-save seasons, becoming at that time the second-youngest pitcher in MLB history to do so.
White Sox general manager Chris Getz spoke pregame about Jenks' impact on the organization.
"Personally, I was lucky to play with him in 2008, 2009. And I think you can pick up the theme, when everyone talks about Bobby and what a great teammate he was. Just a big heart. He was just this most fun-loving kid and obviously a tremendous competitor on the mound. He didn't have an easy life. He didn't. I know that his family's got to be really going through it right now. It's obviously really sad."
The White Sox have a series of events planned from Friday to Sunday as part of the 20th anniversary of the 2005 World Series.
"It'll be nice to have a lot of those guys around and tell stories about Bobby Jenks and the impact that he made on this organization, but more importantly on them," Getz said. "He'll be dearly missed. I'm just happy that I was able to play with him, because he really was a special person."
