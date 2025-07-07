Luis Robert Jr. Nearing Return To Chicago White Sox After Injury
CHICAGO – It's shaping up to be a short stint on the injured list for Luis Robert Jr.
On June 29, he was placed on the 10-day injured list (retroactive to June 26) with a left hamstring strain. But the White Sox should have Robert back in the lineup at some point during their seven-game home stand, which begins Monday against the Toronto Blue Jays.
"Luis is doing really well," general manager Chris Getz said before Monday's game. "He ran around today. We expect him back here in the coming days. So he's gonna go through batting practice and shag, and then we'll make a decision on the best time to activate him."
Getz does not expect Robert to require a rehab assignment. The injury occurred against the Arizona Diamondbacks on June 25, when Robert ran from center field toward a fly ball that was caught by right fielder Michael A. Taylor. He exited the game after the half inning ended and did not take an at-bat.
Robert has been mentioned in trade rumors in recent seasons, but his career-low numbers across the board –– slashing .185/.270/.313 through 285 plate appearances –– bring into question how much the White Sox can get in return. Teams may still see value in his 22 stolen bases, strong center field defense and eight home runs, while hoping a change of scenery can spark a return to his 2023 All-Star form as a hitter.
If the White Sox are looking to trade him before the July 31 deadline, they'll hope he can prove to teams that he is healthy over the next few weeks and raise his numbers at the plate. Robert, 27, is owed $15 million in 2025, followed by two seasons with club options worth $20 million.
Related stories on the Chicago White Sox
- ROSTER MOVE: With first baseman Ryan Noda heading to the injured list, the White Sox promoted infielder Tristan Gray from Triple-A. CLICK HERE
- VAUGHN'S SECOND CHANCE: The Milwaukee Brewers are reportedly calling up first baseman Andrew Vaughn from Triple-A after acquiring him from the Chicago White Sox in June. CLICK HERE
- SMITH TO ALL-STAR GAME: The Rule 5 rookie right-hander will be the lone representative for the White Sox at the game on July 15 in Atlanta. CLICK HERE