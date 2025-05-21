Vinny Capra Discusses New Beginnings With Chicago White Sox
CHICAGO – Vinny Capra has already played at Rate Field this season, just in the opposite dugout.
He was here with the Brewers as April turned to May, and helped Milwaukee take two of three games from the White Sox. But after his batting average dropped to .074, Capra was designated for assignment on May 9.
The White Sox claimed him off waivers on May 15, convenient from a travel standpoint, he noted. Though he hasn't appeared in a game yet, he’s excited to join a new team.
“I’m gonna play my heart out for this city and this team,” Capra said before Wednesday’s game against the Mariners. “And I’m gonna give it my all and we’re hopefully gonna win some ball games.”
Capra’s 2025 season got off to a good start, going 2-for-6 with a home run, two runs and two RBI in the Brewers first series against the New York Yankees. But he recorded just two hits over his next 22 games.
“Obviously I had a good series against New York, which was nice,” Capra said. “And then coming off that series, there was a little bit of a struggle. But I think that’s an adjustment period that most people go through, and I don’t think it’s anything to look at too deeply into. I think it was just a little bit of adjusting to how I was getting pitched and things like that and the different situations. So I think here, having some talks with these guys were very encouraging to flip that around and really get back to where I know I can play.”
Since making his major league debut with the Blue Jays in 2022, Capra has played in 44 total games with Toronto, Pittsburgh and Milwaukee. His most appearances have come at third base, 23, but he’s also played shortstop, second base, left field and right field in the majors.
He played 38 innings in center field during the minor leagues, and he even appeared at catcher for an inning and recorded an out as a pitcher. He spent most of the 2024 season with the Triple-A Nashville Sounds, totaling eight home runs, 53 RBI and 10 stolen bases while slashing .261/.348/.382/.730.
White Sox manager Will Venable mentioned Capra could give Chase Meidroth a break at shortstop at times, and it’s good to have his flexibility for the infield and outfield.
“I think over the course of my career, my role has been a utility guy,” Capra said. “Being able to play – have some versatility defensively has always been a strength of mine. So I think just keeping that in mind, wherever [Venable] needs me to be, he knows he can probably plug me in there and we’ll be good.”
He shared his early impressions of the team’s performances.
“I like it. I know we haven’t necessarily had the best roll since I’ve been here, but I mean, the grit, the fight we put up – we’re playing some good ball games,” Capra said. “It’s encouraging to see. We’re gonna win more ball games than people think.”
