Game Day Preview: White Sox Look To Avoid Sweep Against Athletics
CHICAGO – While the White Sox haven't had much current success at 4-12, they hope a highly ranked farm system helps reverse that trend in future seasons.
A key piece to the rebuild could be catching prospect Edgar Quero, who was called up ahead of Thursday's series finale against the Athletics. He's ranked No. 6 among White Sox prospects and No. 62 by the MLB Pipeline rankings. Across 15 games and 63 plate appearances for Charlotte in 2025, Quero has a .333 batting average, .444 on-base percentage and a .412 slugging percentage, along with 17 hits, nine runs, one double, one home run, four RBI, 11 walks and 14 strikeouts.
Quero joins infielder Chase Meidroth, the White Sox No. 8 prospect, as the organization's second top-10 prospect to make their MLB debut in 2025. Meidroth is off to a solid start, with four hits, three runs, four walks and two strikeouts in 18 big-league plate appearances. Both prospects are in the lineup Thursday as the White Sox look to avoid a series sweep against the A's after losing 3-1 on Wednesday and 12-3 on Tuesday.
Here's more information on Thursday's game.
How to watch White Sox vs. Athletics
- Who: Chicago White Sox (4-12) vs. Athletics (7-10)
- When: Thursday, April 17 at 1:10 p.m. CT
- Where: Rate Field in Chicago, Ill.
- TV: Chicago Sports Network (CHSN). For more information on how to watch CHSN, CLICK HERE.
- Radio: ESPN Chicago WMVP 1000 AM
- Betting information: The Athletics are favored on the money line at minus-155, and the White Sox money line odds are plus-132. On the run line, you can bet the White Sox plus-1.5 at minus-125 odds, and the Athletics minus-1.5 at plus-104 odds. The over/under is eight runs, according to the FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Weather: At 1 p.m. in Chicago, the forecast is 60 degrees and cloudy with a 15% chance of rain and south-southeast winds at 16 miles per hour. The chance of rain increases to 53% at 3 p.m. and goes back down to 0% at 5 p.m., according to weather.com.
Lineups
White Sox
- Chase Meidroth, 2B
- Luis Robert Jr., CF
- Andrew Vaughn, 1B
- Miguel Vargas, 3B
- Lenyn Sosa, DH
- Michael A. Taylor, RF
- Edgar Quero, C
- Brooks Baldwin, LF
- Jake Amaya, SS
Athletics
- Lawrence Butler, RF
- Jacob Wilson, SS
- Tyler Soderstrom, 1B
- Brent Rooker, LF
- JJ Bleday, CF
- Seth Brown, DH
- Jhonny Pereda, C
- Max Muncy, 2B
- Max Schuemann, 3B
Starting pitchers
- White Sox RHP Davis Martin: 3 starts, 17 IP, 19 H, 8 ER, 5 BB 10 K, 4.24 ERA, 1.41 WHIP
- Athletics LHP JP Sears: 3 starts, 17 IP, 17 H, 8 ER, 3 BB, 16 K, 4.24 ERA, 1.17 WHIP
Roster news
- The White Sox announced four roster moves ahead of Thursday's series finale against the Athletics. Catcher Edgar Quero has been called up from Triple-A Charlotte, and catcher Omar Narvaez has been designated for assignment. Outfielder Andrew Benintendi (left adductor strain) has been reinstated from the 10-day injured list, and outfielder Greg Jones has been optioned to Triple-A Charlotte.
- Ahead of Wednesday's game, the White Sox selected the contract of right-handed pitcher Steven Wilson from Class AAA Charlotte and designated right-hander Mike Clevinger for assignment. Right-handed pitcher Justin Anderson cleared waivers and has been outrighted to Class AAA Charlotte.
- Prior to Saturday's game, the White Sox announced they placed outfielder Austin Slater on the 10-day injured list (retroactive to April 11) with a right knee meniscus tear and recalled outfielder Greg Jones from Class AAA Charlotte.
Managers
- Will Venable, White Sox: Venable, 42, is in his first season with the White Sox and first year as an MLB manager. He was previously an associate manager for the Texas Rangers from 2023-24 and on the coaching staffs for the Boston Red Sox from 2021-22 and Chicago Cubs from 2018-20. An outfielder during his playing days, Venable began his career with the San Diego Padres from 2008-15 and later played for the Texas Rangers in 2015 and Los Angeles Dodgers in 2016. He had a .249 batting average in 967 career games. Venable graduated from Princeton University, where he played baseball and basketball.
- Mark Kotsay, Athletics: Kotsay, 49, is in his fourth season with the Athletics. He had a 179-307 record across his first three seasons, including two last-place finishes in the AL West and a fourth-place finish last season with a career-high 69 wins. In February, the Athletics signed Kotsay to a three-year extension. He has been with the Athletics since 2015, when he was hired as a bench coach. Kotsay was the ninth overall pick in the 1996 MLB Draft and played for the Marlins, Padres, Athletics, Braves, Red Sox, White Sox and Brewers before retiring in 2013.
