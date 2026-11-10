3 Big-Name Starting Pitchers the White Sox Should Target This Offseason

Chris Getz made it clear during an interview with MLB Network Radio on SiriusXM that the White Sox are making starting pitching their top priority this offseason. That shouldn't be a surprise after their 2026 run. Manager Will Venable went with openers many times throughout 2026 and was left with a rotation that contributed fewer innings pitched than any other rotation in the league.

For what it's worth, one way Getz already plans to address this problem is by moving Grant Taylor to the rotation. He started getting stretched out late in the season and has looked prepared for a greater workload.

If Getz is serious about bolstering the rotation, though, he'll need to pursue outside help. The Sox don't have enough in-house candidates who can help in that way right now.

There are several starting pitchers Getz could pursue, but this would be an ideal time to make a splash. Here are three names that would indicate Getz is trying to do just that.

1. Drew Rasmussen

Oct 28, 2026; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Drew Rasmussen (57) throws a pitch against the Milwaukee Brewers during the first inning in game five of the 2026 World Series at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Admittedly, this is a long shot given that Drew Rasmussen has a team option for 2027, and the Tampa Bay Rays haven't indicated that they're ready to give him up. If Getz wants to truly make the White Sox contenders now, however, this would be the time to dip into the prospect pool and give the Rays a generous package for him.

Many fans accused Getz of hugging prospects at last season's trade deadline to the detriment of the team, so this would go a long way toward earning back the trust of those fans. Rasmussen was a major part of the Tampa Bay Rays' World Series run, going 16-5 with a 2.67 ERA in 172.0 innings of work. An incredibly versatile arm, Rasmussen had some of the best command in the league and would immediately give Chicago the kind of stable innings-eater they've lacked.

2. Freddy Peralta

Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Freddy Peralta (51) throws against the Detroit Tigers during the first inning at Comerica Park in Detroit on Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Having just won ALCS MVP after the Tampa Bay Rays acquired him at the trade deadline, Freddy Peralta's stock is high right now. And that will net him a generous contract at his next destination.

Not only would Peralta give the White Sox's rotation a needed veteran presence, but he wouldn't be anything less than the No. 2 starter in the rotation. They could use someone like him. To be sure, the start of 2026 raised a small red flag. He really struggled to look like the effective strikeout-throwing arm that fans grew used to in Milwaukee. This is part of the reason why New York chose to move him so quickly, giving the Rays a chance to acquire him at a reasonable price.

Nevertheless, Tampa's infrastructure quickly helped Peralta turn things around. He looked a lot more like his former self with the Rays, throwing a 3.25 ERA in 10 starts. Once the postseason hit, Peralta was back in full control and recorded a 2.95 ERA with 16 strikeouts in 21.1 innings.

3. Shota Imanaga

Sep 22, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs pitcher Shota Imanaga (18) pitches against the Miami Marlins during the first inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In three seasons with the Chicago Cubs, Shota Imanaga has done a great job of keeping batters from reaching base. The number of strikeouts he's had is a nice bonus, but that is a need for the White Sox as they try to find an arm who can take pressure off their fielders.

Imanaga is already familiar with the market and thus probably has at least some working knowledge of how the Sox and their fans operate. Perhaps that, along with the presence of fellow Japanese star Munetaka Murakami, will be enough to lure him to the South Side.

For what it's worth, last season was a small step back for Imanaga. He has increasingly struggled with giving up the long ball, which is one reason why the Cubs were never willing to trust him in the biggest moments. At the same time, Imanaga was still a super-effective strike-thrower who was very good at getting opponents to chase.