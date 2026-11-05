White Sox Sign Former Royals Pitcher to Minor-League Contract

Part of Chris Getz's job as White Sox general manager is figuring out which players deserve a chance to prove themselves inside the organization. With only a limited amount of time to do it this offseason before a lockout starts, he can't afford to wait very long to make moves.

Already claiming infielder Graham Pauley off waivers, Getz decided it was time to address pitching. Accordingly, he has reportedly signed right-handed pitcher Alec Marsh to a minor-league contract that includes an invitation to spring training.

Unlike Pauley, who has split time between MLB and the minors during each of the past three seasons, Marsh hasn't appeared in any game since 2024. He developed shoulder tightness during spring training in 2025 and missed that entire season. Labrum surgery after that season also wiped out his entire 2026 season, except for rehab.

Clearly, Getz is banking on Marsh becoming something similar to the pitcher he was becoming with the Kansas City Royals, who recently outrighted him to Triple-A only for him to elect free agency. In two MLB seasons, he went 12-18 with a 4.96 ERA and 208 strikeouts over 203.1 innings.

The Chicago White Sox have signed RHP Alec Marsh to a MiLB deal with a spring training invite, per @scottmerkin & @JRFegan



28 y/o, made 25 starts for the Kansas City Royals in 2024. #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/4GyeDxb7Ad — FutureSox (@FutureSox) November 5, 2026

Marsh had a rocky 2023, going 3-9 with a 5.69 ERA after making his MLB debut on the final day of June. He converted to a full-time starter in 2024 and went 9-9, improving his ERA to 4.53 while recording 123 strikeouts.

Perhaps Getz wants to take a look at Marsh because he's done pretty well against the Sox. He earned his first MLB win during a road game on the South Side in September 2023.

Marsh's lone relief appearance in 2024 came against the Sox when he pitched a scoreless inning to close out a Royals win. He didn't record a decision while starting twice against the Sox that year, but the Royals won both times. By the end of the season, his 3.68 career ERA against them was the best against any AL Central team.

In complete fairness, Marsh faced the Sox during the first two of three consecutive 100-loss seasons, and it wasn't very difficult for pitchers to find success against them that year. Still, he obviously showed enough that he's been on Getz's radar likely since those appearances.

Marsh will now try to resurrect his career with a team he once tried to strategize against. Whether his health will allow him to do so is another matter altogether.