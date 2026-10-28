3 Free Agents the White Sox Should Avoid At All Costs This Offseason

Going into the offseason, the Chicago White Sox have one clear need: Starting pitching.

After a postseason that saw the team overuse the bullpen because of a lack of starting-pitching depth, general manager Chris Getz will have to make a major upgrade in the rotation. Luckily, several big names could be on the move. However, the White Sox don't want to overpay for a free agent or sign one that will not pan out.

With that in mind, here are three free agents the White Sox should likely avoid this winter.

Casey Mize

Sep 25, 2026; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres pitcher Casey Mize (32) delivers during the second inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If there was one starter who was more of a disappointment post-trade deadline than White Sox pitcher Luis Castillo, it was former Detroit Tigers and San Diego Padres right-hander Casey Mize. The former first-overall pick by the Tigers in the 2018 MLB Draft out of Auburn University has had issues with injuries and inconsistency. From Tommy John surgery to countless other issues, it's been a rough road for Mize.

He finally seemed to turn a corner in 2025, when he recorded a 3.87 ERA in 28 starts, making the All-Star team. In 2026, he started off the season with a 2.70 ERA in 16 starts with Detroit. At the deadline, he was traded to San Diego with Gage Workman for two prospects. With San Diego, the results were disastrous. In 10 starts, Mize posted a 7.46 ERA with 13 home runs allowed in just 44.2 innings. He would not pitch in the postseason.

Based on the end-of-season results for Mize, this would be a pretty disastrous signing for Chicago.

Robbie Ray

Oct 7, 2026; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres pitcher Robbie Ray (38) leaves the game during the fifth inning against the Milwaukee Brewers in game four of the NLDS for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Robbie Ray, the veteran left-hander and former Cy Young winner, will enter free agency this offseason. The two-time All-Star, however, should be avoided by Chicago. Ray is entering his age-35 season and will likely command a $20 million AAV in his next contract. But should he? After his Cy Young season in 2021, Ray had not put together a quality season until 2025, when he made the All-Star team with the San Francisco Giants, recording a 3.65 ERA.

To start the 2026 season, Ray was on fire, recording a 3.08 ERA in 22 games with the Giants. However, he was traded to San Diego for two prospects at the deadline. In nine games with San Diego, Ray posted a 5.02 ERA with 27 walks in 43 innings. He pitched in 3.2 postseason innings, giving up three runs on five hits and three walks.

Foster Griffin

Oct 17, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Guardians pitcher Foster Griffin (22) throws a pitch against the Tampa Bay Rays during the third inning in game four of the ALCS for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: David Dermer-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Foster Griffin is an interesting case study. He was drafted in the first round of the 2014 MLB Draft out of high school by the Kansas City Royals. He wouldn't debut until 2020 and spent three years in Japan before returning to MLB. He would exceed rookie limits during 2026, his age-31 season. With the Washington Nationals, Griffin posted a 3.06 ERA in 22 games, making the All-Star team. At the deadline, he was traded to the Cleveland Guardians for four prospects.

In nine games with Cleveland, Griffin recorded a 5.19 ERA, and in 10.1 postseason innings, he gave up four runs. While he looked better in the postseason, his lack of experience combined with his age should make the White Sox wary of giving him a big contract.