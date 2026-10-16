3 White Sox Free Agent Targets the Team Should Consider This Winter

Despite the Chicago White Sox's disappointing postseason exit, the team is ready to move on and contend. With the offseason approaching, free agency is going to be the main route to improving the team. General manager Chris Getz said that starting pitching and outfield were going to be the main focuses this offseason. But who should they sign?

Let's take a look at three free agents that fans should keep an eye on this offseason.

Seiya Suzuki

Sep 30, 2026; San Diego, California, USA; Chicago Cubs outfielder Seiya Suzuki (27) hits a single in the fourth inning against the San Diego Padres during game two of the Wildcard round for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If the White Sox need an outfielder, they could look into poaching Seiya Suzuki from their crosstown rivals. After finishing a five-year, $85 million contract with the Chicago Cubs, Suzuki will hit free agency. And what a time to do so!

He had his best season statistically with a 5.1 bWAR, slashing .270/.368/.473 with 26 home runs and 86 runs driven in. His defense also took a major step in the right direction. Suzuki was a negative outfielder for much of his career. However, he had a +5 Outs Above Average this year, according to Baseball Savant. Suzuki's ability to walk is something the White Sox need at this juncture after striking out 21 times in their elimination game against Cleveland.

Along with being a plus-hitter with a great arm, Suzuki has played right field for much of his career. However, Suzuki could move over to left field with Braden Montgomery entrenched in right field. While this may displace Sam Antonacci, his defense has been horrible, with a -9 OAA.

Another way of handling this is that, against left-handers, Suzuki could play left field with Antonacci on the bench. Against right-handers, Suzuki could handle DH duties with Randal Grichuk, and possibly Andrew Benintendi on the outs. Regardless, it would be prudent to keep Suzuki's bat in the lineup every day this way.

Tyler Mahle

Oct 7, 2026; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves pitcher Tyler Mahle (54) looks on after the during the fourth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers in game four of the NLDS for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Some White Sox fans may want the team to shoot for the stars and acquire one of the top free agent starters. The fact of the matter is that this team isn't getting Tarik Skubal or Freddy Peralta. They could, however, find a diamond in the rough.

Tyler Mahle will be a free agent after signing a one-year, $10 million deal with the San Francisco Giants. In 18 starts with San Francisco, it didn't go as planned, posting a 5.13 ERA. However, the underlying metrics said he was getting unlucky, so the Atlanta Braves acquired Mahle for Anthony Molina at the trade deadline.

Something unlocked Mahle's pitching with the Braves, as he posted a 1.99 ERA in nine regular-season games. In his first postseason, Mahle rose to the challenge, giving up just two earned runs in 13.1 innings. While the Braves were eliminated, Mahle stepped up on the biggest stage. He should be in line for a modest payday in his age-33 season, and the White Sox could use him as a front-of-the-rotation starter.

Trevor Rogers

Sep 19, 2026; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Orioles pitcher Trevor Rogers (28) throws during the seventh inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The former All-Star Trevor Rogers will hit free agency at an opportune time for him. In 30 starts with the Baltimore Orioles, Rogers posted a 4.03 ERA with 157 strikeouts in 169.2 innings, but just 39 walks. Thanks to this, his advanced stats are a lot better, with a 3.60 xERA. The previous season, Rogers posted a 1.81 ERA in 18 starts. That's the type of pitcher the White Sox could use. Rogers would also profile as a front-end starter.

All in all, this offseason will be tough because of the presumed lockout. However, teams will likely still sign free agents after the end of the World Series and bolster their teams. The White Sox can't sit on their hands, especially after such a significant return to relevance.