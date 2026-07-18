3 Players White Sox Should Target at Trade Deadline

At 51-45, the Chicago White Sox should be buyers this year in what is a sellers' market. While some may argue that Chicago is ahead of schedule in their rebuild and should wait another year, you have to realize that the possible lockout next year speeds the timeline up.

Since the lineup is set for the present and future, the White Sox need to go after some pitching. With the selection of Roch Cholowsky with their No. 1 overall pick, they now have some enviable prospects to give up for that impact starter.

Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported earlier this week that the White Sox are "willing to be relatively aggressive" on players with control at the Trade Deadline, but are "not inclined to overpay for rentals".

With that in mind, here are three impact arms the White Sox should look at acquiring at this year's Trade Deadline.

Reid Detmers

One player that the White Sox have been heavily rumored to be in on is Los Angeles Angels starter Reid Detmers.

The former first-round pick in the 2020 MLB Draft has had one of his best seasons as a starter this year. While fans may point to his 4.64 career ERA and 4.16 ERA this year, advanced stats show he is getting very unlucky.

According to Baseball Savant, his xERA is 3.23 this year, nearly a full run lower. What makes his advanced numbers so low is an elite fastball-slider combination. His slider has a .179 xBA and .247 xSLG.

Detmers will not be a free agent until after the 2028 season, so don't be surprised if the White Sox acquire the left-hander at this year's deadline.

Logan Webb

One thing that the White Sox desperately need out of more starters in their rotation is length. San Francisco Giants starter Logan Webb provides that.

Webb has pitched 190+ innings in each of the last four seasons, leading the league in that category in three of those years. He doesn't just provide length, however. He is an elite pitcher with the ability to induce ground balls at a high rate when he's on the mound.

While his ERA this season is his highest since 2020 (3.86), he has gone seven innings in four of his last five starts.

Like Detmers, Webb has control through the 2028 season on a relatively cheap deal (five years, $90 million).

Michael Wacha

The myth of the inter-divisional trade never happening could come to an end this season if the White Sox and Kansas City Royals make a trade for veteran right-hander Michael Wacha.

The 14-year veteran is coming off just his second All-Star appearance in 2026 and is having a good season. Like Webb, Wacha eats a lot of innings when healthy. Unfortunately, one of the faults of his career has been staying healthy.

However, Wacha has made 79 starts since 2024, pitching to a 3.65 ERA. This year, he leads the league in innings (119.1).

Wacha's playoff track record goes without saying. The 2013 NLCS MVP had a magical playoff run, but hasn't had much playoff experience or success since.

While Wacha is only signed through 2027, he has a team option for 2028 valued at $14 million.

One of these players has to be in Chicago for a division win and possible postseason run.