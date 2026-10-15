3 Telling Quotes From Chris Getz in His White Sox End-of-Season Presser

While the Chicago White Sox's 2026 season was a major success coming off three consecutive 100-loss seasons, it was a disappointing end for this young team. Regardless of how successful it was, the end-of-season and postseason woes have led to some finger-pointing at general manager Chris Getz.

On Wednesday, he set the record straight on a few things. In addition to announcing the return of the full coaching staff, here are three telling quotes from his end-of-season press conference.

On The Trade Deadline

Sep 12, 2026; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Chicago White Sox pitcher Luis Castillo (58) delivers against the St. Louis Cardinals during the second inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Le-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While the White Sox were able to become the first team in MLB history to end such futility with a postseason appearance, fans expected a lot more out of Getz at the trade deadline.

The front office leader acquired outfielder Brenton Doyle, reliever Huascar Brazobán, catcher Joey Bart, and starter Luis Castillo at the deadline. Brazobán, Bart, and Castillo were whiffs for their own different reasons. However, the Castillo trade was the most notable, with Chicago desperately needing starting pitching. Castillo was obviously the only starter acquired at the deadline, and that was the main reason behind the White Sox's collapse in the postseason. Despite all this, Getz has no regrets.

"I don't have any regrets because, truthfully, I was looking to do more," Getz said. "And I didn't want to mortgage the future. I didn't want to give up our top-end talent for rentals. I didn't want to do that this particular trade deadline."

On Munetaka Murakami Extension Talks

Oct 10, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Chicago White Sox first baseman Munetaka Murakami (5) reacts after striking out during the fourth inning against the Cleveland Guardians in game five of the ALDS for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One of Chris Getz's shrewd offseason moves was grabbing a Japanese phenom that seemingly no other team wanted, first baseman Munetaka Murakami.

While he had a serious slump down the stretch, Murakami's first MLB season went very well. In 127 games, Murakami slashed .207/.347/.478 with 35 home runs. However, he struck out 196 times. Murakami's future with the team is unknown at this time after signing a two-year deal last offseason, and talks have been deemed private. However, Getz seems bullish about his chances of retaining Murakami long-term.

"Mune means a lot to us," Getz said. "We certainly want him to come back and be here a long time."

On The Future

Winston-Salem’s Caleb Bonemer rounds third base after hitting a home run during their game versus the Hudson Valley Renegades on May 5, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Despite the way it ended, it's hard not to get excited about the White Sox's future. What this young team was able to accomplish in-season, to have the turnaround they did is unheard of. But Getz says he's not going to stop here. His focus has always been and will continue to be on the future.

"As the general manager, as the leader of this organization, what our next steps are, I will say I want to continue to focus on fueling the foundation of this organization," Getz said. "I've talked about that from the beginning. That's not going to stop."

You can't blame Getz for having this mindset. What got the White Sox here is prioritizing their farm system and bolstering their depth of young talent. If they want to make sure this isn't just a one-year stint, keeping an eye on the minors is a must.